The weirdest thing about the pandemic is the erasure of the last distinctions between parody and reality, as if the “Saturday Night Live” news crew is writing all of the news instead of lampooning it. Let’s preview the next National Lampoon movie, with the Griswold fam unable to decide whether Aspen should become their permanent home.
Here in Sturgis, Colo., where the private planes are gathering the unmasked in the world’s most upscale refugee camp, it’s hard to say most of us are really serious about the pandemic. City council? Very funny, it took longer to pass a mask ordinance here than in your typical red state where the virus is considered a hoax. And never has an elected been heard to object to the putatively illegal rental of vacation homes during the so-called “lockdown” that shuttered offices and businesses while VRBO visitors were raving about their wonderful stay here in March and April.
Enforcement? Funnier still. Walk or bike along the mall any day or evening and it’s pretty clear that your chance of getting a parking ticket is infinitely greater than being asked to wear a mask in the city’s new “mask required” zone.
For my “Hoax and Friends” adherents, infinite is what you derive when you divide a small probability by zero. I know that science and math is offensive to many of you, but others will see the humor.
Locals aren’t that serious, either. I mean, isn’t it a little early to start whining about that 100-day pin and the possibility of being excluded from the slopes at Christmas time?
Seriously, the U.S. Postal Service is being gutted to prevent the delivery of ballots from the “wrong” people, The president has seized the throne and decided that taxes supporting Social Security should be suspended, the Russians are putting bounties on the head of our troops, 30 million are unemployed and hundreds line up for food boxes in the nation’s wealthiest city, while we’re all wound up about whether we might not get 100 days of skiing this winter?
Aspen loves competition. We race, we spend, we build bigger and better than our neighbors. Perhaps what we really need is yet another election or at least a touchless vote for the stupidest thing we heard this week. Here are my nominees for Dumb, Dumber and Dumbest:
1. The saloonkeeper who was caught serving alcohol to a packed basement of celebrants three hours after curfew, complete with waitrons and barkeeps. His excuse? Someone left a basement door open and random people just happened by with liquor and beer and wait staff. Laugh line: “About 30 people descended ... and they had their own liquor with them.” And you thought Adam Sandler was funny in all those movies, little did you know what comedy really is.
2. The 250,000 bikers who are descending on the Aspen of South Dakota, a place with almost an identically sized population to ours, 6,627. Quote of the day: “ If we get it, we chose to be here.” Or try, “COVID, you must have caught the fear.” Ha. That’s a touching defense of the “freedumb” to expose others. And if the local residents get it from you, that’s because they “chose” not to leave? Just guessing most Sturgisists (Sturgenes?) don’t have a G-IV to park at the airport and a second or third home to which they can flee.
3. The local elected official or officials sponsoring big graduation parties, packing the upstairs with adults and the basement with teens. I mean, fatal spreader events only happen at church services, campaign rallies and beaches, right? We have a lot of money and jets and stuff so I guess the science doesn’t apply here and we’re too special to disrupt our fun just because some stupid epidemiologists think otherwise. I mean, how many jets, how many homes, how many companies does Dr. Fauci and his ilk own? If he was really smart, he would be wealthy, right?