The national staffing shortage’s local impacts are no secret, and from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Base Village Conference Center, the town of Snowmass Village is hosting a job fair featuring 20 employers in attempts to alleviate some of those pain points.
“With worker shortages and the state of things these days on the staffing front, we really want people to come — and we are offering $25 gift cards to attend,” said Snowmass Tourism spokesperson Sara Stookey Sanchez. The gift card incentive isn’t a handout, though: Participants will have to speak with at least three prospective employers in order to proverbially cash in on the gift cards.
But Stookey Sanchez hopes that more than a gift card entices would-be employees to check out what opportunities comprise the job market. For one thing, she said, the wages are more competitive than ever.
“Positions start between $18-25 per hour,” she said, noting that the lower-end wages — those starting at $18 an hour — often serve as baselines before tips. “There will be 20 employers there, and they’re all across the board: condos, hotels, restaurants, the Romero Group will be there… there’s a ton of opportunities across the board.”
Those opportunities range from part-time to seasonal to full-time potential employment arrangements. Participating businesses include Day Bottle Shop, Stonebridge Inn, Timberline Condominiums, Surefoot, Slow Groovin’ Chophouse, Aspen Skiing Company, The Romero Group, and many more, according to a Snowmass Tourism press release.
“Pre-registration is encouraged (click here) and walk-ins are welcome. Come prepared to chat with a hiring manager,” the release advises. “Many job offers will be made on the spot. Masks are required. Light to-go refreshments will be provided. Complimentary parking is available in the Base Village Parking Garage.”
The timing is particularly relevant this year, given the larger employment trends across the country, but Stookey Sanchez noted that Wednesday’s job fair is actually the fourth such seasonal event the town has hosted for stakeholders.
“Staffing has always been an issue, even before COVID,” she said. “Staffing here is an issue, so we really heard it from members of our board who work in the lodging community — it was kind of the crux of it. We did one in winter 2019, that was the first time we did a job fair. And we’ve been doing them seasonally ever since.
“So even back in 2019, we’ve been hearing that staffing is an issue. So we kept on doing it, and it’s been really successful,” she continued, adding that the Wednesday event will mark the third such fair held ahead of a winter season.
While employment woes plague nearly every sector, Stookey Sanchez said that working in Snowmass Village isn’t a hard sell, relatively speaking. Employers are excited to welcome new team members, and in addition to work culture, the scenery and lifestyle of the town offer their own benefits.
“It really stemmed from the community coming together — from our community advisory board hearing that community members saying, how can the town help us? We want everyone to be successful. And Snowmass looks great; if you work here, you have to try pretty hard to be five minutes away from the mountain.”