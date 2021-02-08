The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the real estate market in 2020. As a result of lockdowns and social distancing, cities saw demand for both commercial and residential real estate dry up while suburbs, small communities and resort areas around the country, like Aspen and Snowmass, experienced unprecedented demand for residential properties of all kinds. The three most influential factors brought on by the pandemic impacting the real estate world in the past 12 months have been where people wanted to live, the economy, and changes in how the real estate business conducted real estate transactions.
Now that the end of the pandemic may be in sight, what will this mean to the world of real estate? Are there changes brought on by the pandemic that will survive on the other side, or will things return pretty much to the way they were before … as if the past year was nothing but a bad dream?
Perhaps the biggest unknown is whether people who chose to escape the cities for resort areas like Aspen/Snowmass will reverse their decisions and decide to return to their hometowns. The first indication of whether the pandemic migration has slowed, ended, or is reversing itself is demand for long-term rentals and whether people who rented properties in the past 12 months are renewing for this coming year. This trend is likely to become more apparent as we approach the spring and summer months.
During this past year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses like real estate to make fundamental changes to the way business was conducted. For much of the year, open houses were either restricted or not allowed and in-person showings were challenging. These activities were replaced by more sophisticated virtual tour technology and virtual showings. Traditional in-person closings were replaced by drive-up and virtual closings. Other areas of the industry from appraisals to lending all found new ways to do business without in-person interaction. It’s likely many of these changes forced by the pandemic will become permanent, such as the days of traditional open houses possibly coming to an end, and virtual closings are likely here to stay.
The remaining factor is how the national economy will perform as the impact of the pandemic begins to fade. Could we be heading toward another recession or a post-pandemic boom? To shed some light on this question, it might be helpful to go back 100 years to see what succeeded the last worldwide pandemic, the Spanish Flu of 1918 to 1919. That pandemic was followed by one of the greatest economic booms of American history, the Roaring 20s. The Roaring 20s was a period of economic rebound from the pent-up demand from World War I and the Spanish Flu pandemic. It was also an unprecedented decade of technological innovation where phones, radios, automobiles, airplanes, highways, indoor plumbing, sewer systems and electrification became mainstream.
In spite of the current high unemployment rate brought on by the pandemic, ample evidence exists that a similar economic boom could take place after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
New economic data indicates that Americans have saved a greater percentage of their money over the past year and households are holding on to significant savings and are ready to spend once the economy opens up. Travel companies are also reporting renewed interest in travel and advanced bookings for premier locations. Expect to see people flock back to enjoy all the things they’ve missed in the past year such as travel, dining out, and socializing. In addition, the new Biden administration is prepared to inject another $1.9 trillion directly into the economy in the next few months with a likely significant national infrastructure program to follow. In the background, we’re likely to see new technologies like artificial intelligence, space travel, autonomous vehicles, robotics and quantum computers become mainstream in the next decade.
In a similar fashion to the Roaring 20s, the post-COVID world could look very promising for real estate, including resort real estate in Aspen and Snowmass. In the near future, we may see a softening in the local market as we shift from the pandemic-driven market of 2020 back to a more traditional real estate market driven by tourism. Some of the pandemic-inspired changes to how the real estate business is conducted are likely to become permanent. The unleashing of pent-up demand post-pandemic, an expansion of government spending, and new technologies are likely to open up a new era of economic expansion, which is always good for real estate markets.
Lori and William Small, CCIM are recognized luxury and commercial real estate experts with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Aspen. They can be found through their website theSmallsaspen.com or by email at thesmalls@theSmallsaspen.com.