Beginning Tuesday, Pitkin County restaurants can once again serve customers indoors, at 25% capacity, after not being able to do so for more than two weeks.
Since Jan. 17, indoor dining has been prohibited in Pitkin County, including Aspen and Snowmass Village, after the board of health voted to implement red-level restrictions in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases locally.
At the time, Pitkin County had the highest 14-day incidence rate in the state; however, since reaching 3,108 cases per 100,000 residents on Jan. 15, Pitkin County’s 14-day incidence rate has plummeted.
As of Monday, Pitkin County’s two-week incidence rate was 642 cases per 100,000 residents. The board of health previously approved Pitkin County moving out of level red once its two-week incidence rate fell below 700 and had been declining for 14 days.
But not everyone attributes the sharp decline to the increased public health restrictions.
“The Pitkin County incidence rate was trending downward before the Board of Health made its grievous decision on Jan. 11 to shut down indoor dining. And that trend was plainly evident, even before the shut-down order went into effect on Jan. 17,” Chris Bryan, an attorney representing the Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance, said in a statement issued Monday. “Fewer tourists, increased access to more reliable testing, availability of vaccines for at-risk populations and the threat of prosecution after law enforcement finally decided to enforce COVID-19 restrictions on private parties and informal gatherings — those are what caused January’s decreased incidence rate in Pitkin County. Closing restaurants did not cause the incidence rate to go down.”
According to data routinely shared with the Pitkin County Board of Health, counties that implemented red-level restrictions generally saw sustained declines in their incidence rates, whereas those that stayed in level orange — or some iteration of it, such as Pitkin County’s previous “orange-plus-plus” designation — experienced growth or plateaus in their incidence rates.
In addition to banning indoor dining, red-level restrictions also reduce offices and gyms to 10% capacity and prohibit indoor events and entertainment from occurring. Retailers, however, can operate at 50% capacity under either red or orange-level restrictions.
In accordance with orange-level restrictions, restaurants will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity indoors with a 10 p.m. last call, though tables will be capped at parties of 10. Gyms and offices can also open at 25% capacity under orange-level restrictions.
In the coming days, the state is also expected to announce official changes to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s color-coded COVID-19 dial — offering more lenient county guidelines, as state officials continue to communicate confidence that it can effectively manage hospital capacities with more and more at-risk populations receiving vaccines. CDPHE is currently seeking feedback to inform the final decisions that will govern the new guidelines, but among the ideas being floated is to have special considerations for counties with populations of less than 20,000.
While the modifications will likely bring good economic news to the business community, without knowing the exact specifications of the “COVID Dial 2.0,” there is still a sense of unease, Jimmy’s proprietor Jimmy Yeager said.
“The most difficult and anxiety-producing element of the past year, and certainly since the new year, has been uncertainty,” he said. “By following this new set of CDPHE guidelines it will help eliminate the additional and unnecessary uncertainty created, at times, by our county’s heavier hand and firmly deciding to adhere to these objective metrics will be in all of our best interests.”
According to Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock, at least for now, the county would move back into level-red only if its incidence rate surpassed 700 for at least 14 days.
While Monday’s announcement was welcome news to an industry that has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, some restaurant owners said it would be a few days before they would be able to get up and running again.
Local restaurateur Ryan Chadwick said his Aspen Pie Shop would reopen Tuesday but that his other restaurant, Nakazawa Aspen, would not be able to seat customers again until Wednesday.
“I have to order fish, and then I have to prep it,” Chadwick said. “A lot of our staff had left town, too. So now I have to call and get staff back, and we have to see if we have any reservations. That’s how restaurants work. You don’t turn them on and off.”