June report for city consumption shows 82% increase over 2020
The city of Aspen’s consumption report for June indicates a huge rebound in sales compared with the same month last year, when the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was in play.
Sales in June totaled $95.1 million, an 82% increase compared with June 2020. Big gains were realized in the following categories: accommodations, $20.5 million, a 238% increase; restaurants and bars, $18.3 million, 121%; fashion clothing, $11.5 million, 198%; and construction, $12.3 million, 60%.
The food and drug category accounted for $6.4 million, or 28% higher. Liquor sales were $1.1 million, 1.7%; and marijuana sales were $945,000, 20%.
For the first six months of 2021, sales were recorded as $422.8 million, a 26.5% increase compared with the same period last year. However, a memorandum from the city’s tax auditor, Anthony Lewin, goes further to put the first six months of 2021 sales into perspective by comparing them with pre-pandemic totals from January to June 2019. Sales increased 5% in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period two years ago.
“Overall economic activity has returned to or exceeded ‘normal’ levels in most industries as we continue to progress into and through the summer season,” the memo says. “This is in reflection of 2021 collections relative to a typical year such as 2019, where most industries are experiencing double‐digit growth today relative to just two years earlier and pre‐pandemic.”
The exception, according to Lewin’s memo, lies within the accommodations and restaurants/bars sectors of the economy, in which sales fell 27% and 9% respectively compared with the first six months of 2019. The memo explains that the decrease relates to the typically robust January and February ski months, which kicked off this year in lackluster fashion “after red-level pandemic restrictions limited tourism in the valley.”
For the month of June, overall taxable sales are 41% higher relative to the same month in 2019, as all categories realized monthly gains relative to pre‐pandemic collections.
Additional options offered for GWS community cleanup on Aug. 20-21
The city of Glenwood Springs will offer additional options for its community cleanup event this week, with curbside pickup by appointment on Friday and a drop-off event at the Community Center on Saturday.
These disposal options are free to residents within city limits, a news release states. Each option has a specific list of accepted items for disposal that will be strictly enforced.
For Friday’s service, curbside pickup is limited to 50 slots for one standard truckload per household on a first-come, first-serve basis. This curbside pickup is to help folks without access to a truck to be able to take advantage of a free cleanup option. The registration deadline is 7 p.m. Thursday.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Glenwood Springs residents can drop off select items at the Glenwood Springs community center for free disposal. Additionally, Glenwood Springs is accepting household hazardous waste items by appointment. To make an appointment to drop off household hazardous waste at the Community Center, call the South Canyon Landfill at 970-945-5375.
For more information or to view lists of accepted items or to reserve a spot for curbside pickup, visit cogs.us/cleanup or call Bryana Starbuck at 970-384-6441.