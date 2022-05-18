The World Cup circuit will be making two more ski racing stops in the United States by adding Alpine events in Aspen and at Palisades Tahoe, California.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced the new competitions Tuesday, which will join two American stops already on the schedule: Killington, Vermont, and Beaver Creek, Colorado. It’s the most World Cup Alpine stops on American snow in a season since 1996-97.
The first World Cup stop in the U.S. this upcoming season will be when four-time World Cup overall winner Mikaela Shiffrin takes center stage over Thanksgiving weekend for a women's slalom and giant slalom in Killington. A week later, Beijing Olympic super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle and the men’s tour take part in a super-G and two downhills along the Birds of Prey course in Beaver Creek.
Typically, that’s where the U.S. portion of the Alpine racing slate ends as the World Cup tour returns to Europe. But this season the men will be returning.
There will be slalom and giant slalom races Feb. 25-26 in Palisades Tahoe. That's followed by a men's super-G and downhill events March 3-5 in Aspen, according to a provisionally approved schedule by the International Ski Federation.
The slopes in Aspen have hosted several World Cup events for men and women. Aspen also was the site of the World Cup Finals in 2017, when Lindsey Vonn finished runner-up in the downhill and Shiffrin wound up second in a slalom.
Winter occupancy rises 45% in Aspen-Snowmass
Data from resort tracking firm DestiMetrics shows that Aspen-Snowmass had a combined occupancy of 61.3% during the recent winter-spring tourism season, a 45.2% boost over the same period in 2020-21.
The season is defined as the months of November through April, given that the season starts in late November and ends on various dates in April, depending on the specific ski area. For example, Aspen Mountain’s last day this year was April 24.
DestiMetrics also released information on local occupancy for April. Combined occupancy for the two markets was 34.8%, a 4.4% rise compared with the same month last year. Individually, Aspen experienced a 19.8% increase while Snowmass’ occupancy fell 12.9%.
According to a local summary that accompanied release of the monthly data prepared by representatives of Aspen Skiing Co. and central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass, the best April for combined occupancy occurred in 2019, when both areas exceeded 40%. Early that month three years ago, SkiCo hosted the Après Music Festival at Buttermilk Ski Area.
The local synopsis notes that DestiMetrics’ data only reflects commercial occupancy reported to the firm. Neither owner-occupied nor private rent-by-owner units are tracked. “A metric to measure this directly doesn’t exist but we are investigating options at this time,” the summary adds.
