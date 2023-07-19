The month of May stayed on brand as a slow period for Aspen’s retail and hospitality economy, based on the city’s Consumption Tax Report released this week.
Aspen’s 14 business sectors combined to generate $41.1 million in taxable sales in May, bettering May 2022 sales by the slightest of margins — 0.1%. The first five months of 2023 saw $516.1 million in overall taxable sales, a 5.2% improvement over the same period last year, according to the report.
May is a time when businesses might close for offseason cleanings or upgrades or staff vacations, for instance, while others stay open.
“May is traditionally the smallest percentage of annual taxable sales in the calendar year; and as such, relatively small fluctuations in taxable sales can look dramatic,” wrote the city’s finance director, Pete Strecker, in the report’s introduction. “This tends to materialize in areas like accommodations where average nightly room rates fall off peak season highs and other on premises sales (in hotel restaurants, bars, spas and on-site retail shops) have a greater and more varied influence on monthly taxable sales.”
The city’s biggest revenue generators — hotels and restaurants — saw respective 16.8% and 16.7% declines in May from May 2022, according to the report.
“It is important to note several businesses, hotels and lodge-exempt short-term rental permitted properties were closed for a portion, or all, of the month as is common in the ever-shortening offseason, which has a direct effect on these totals,” Strecker wrote.
May is also when construction activity ramps up, and the industry saw slight growth of 0.2%, while also accounting for 15.6% of all sales that month, according to the report.
Here’s how May shook out for all of Aspen’s retail business sectors:
• Accommodations — $4.7 million, down 16.8% from May 2022
• Restaurants/bars — $4.3 million, down 16.7%
• Sports equipment/clothing — $1.2 million, down 14%
• Fashion/clothing — $3.5 million, down 13.7%
• Construction — $6.4 million, up 0.2%
• Food/drug — $3.7 million, down 3.2%
• Liquor — $472,523 down 19%
• Miscellaneous — $8.5 million, up 57.6%
• Jewelry/gallery — $2 million, up 16.1%
• Utilities — $3.4 million, down 1.8%
• Automobile — $2.1 million, down 20.6%
• Cannabis —$326,127, down 8.3%
• Bank/finance — $413,928, up 21.1%
• Health/beauty — $94,103, down 48.9%
The city’s haul in sales tax collections was $968,371 in May, which fell 1.4% short of the $982,151 the city received in May 2022, according to the report.
Through May, the city collected $12.3 million in sales tax revenue, an uptick of 4.2% when compared with $11.8 million the city received the first five months of 2022, according to the report.