Aspen doesn’t exactly have an abundance of affordable food options these days, and a mother-and-son team is setting out to change that.
Hunter Lyons and Megen Hlavacek are hoping to bring a new kind of seasonal restaurant to Aspen. Their vision includes a family-friendly, community-oriented, lively place with delicious-yet-affordable food options for dine-in or take-out where all are welcome.
“We’re definitely not like a large developer — we’re a mother and son who are just trying to get some cheaper food,” Lyons said. “We just want to fill a hole in the community and provide for the community. I mean, the locals are what makes Aspen breathe, so we want it to be for the locals.”
It all started when Lyons, 20, moved to Aspen from New York City two years ago to attend Colorado Mountain College. He had no idea what to expect, but the night he moved in, he searched online for a place to get some good Chinese food and was surprised by the prices. The more time he spent in Aspen, the more he fell in love with the area, and the more he realized what a need there is for more affordable eateries.
“I think that us, together, we can do a real solid for Aspen,” he said. “I was kind of quickly tossed into the mountain lifestyle and quickly acclimated. It’s my favorite place on the planet now, really, and it’s exciting to think about what the future holds here.”
Lyons has found a home here in Aspen, and starting this restaurant will be his way of giving back to the community that’s taken him in, he said. And his mother is happy to be along for the ride. Hlavacek, who has roots in Colorado but now resides in New York City and visits her son in Aspen often, is no stranger to tackling big projects as a general contractor, so bringing some affordable options to town seemed doable.
“We want to have a reputation of it’s always consistent, it’s always good, and we want to have service that actually wants to be there,” Hlavacek said. “It’s making sure that the space, the way you develop it, is comfortable and warm and people want to come and hang out and get something good or take it home — come and have a drink and carry something home if they want to. We’d eventually like to develop some sort of delivery.”
Lyons and Hlavacek have been searching for a space to launch their restaurant for some time now, working with the city of Aspen and others in town to find the right spot. They are currently discussing taking over the former Taster’s location on Rio Grande Place with the city. The space is small, but Lyons and Hlavacek said they like the proximity to the park and are looking forward to making the most of the space throughout the year. Hlavacek said she envisions live music on some evenings, a bar area and fresh pizza and pasta that people can take home or eat on-site.
The city of Aspen is also looking for vendors to park food trucks in front of the Taster’s spot later this summer. The food truck discussion was also born from concerns about a lack of affordable food options in Aspen, and the city has responded positively to Lyons and Hlavaceks’ ideas.
The city has not yet decided on what should go in the Taster’s space, but at today’s Aspen City Council work session, capital asset staff will present a work plan that includes the restaurant space and ask the council for feedback on how to proceed.
According to a memorandum from Capital Asset Director Robert Schober, staff will ask the council for general direction on what they envision for a restaurant operator and let staff craft a request for proposals to solicit pitches over the summertime period. At a bare minimum, the space will require restrooms to be added before anyone can move in, and staff is recommending that the city work with a future tenant to determine what other updates need to be made to the building. The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. today at Aspen City Hall.
While nothing is guaranteed, Hlavacek and Lyons are hopeful that they can open up a space before the end of the year, and they’re looking forward to the journey.
“I couldn’t really get behind the city life. I was living there for eight years, and so I was able to put up with it, but moving out here, I’m back to where I think I can thrive,” Lyons said. “Maybe we can’t fill all the holes, but we’ll definitely try, and we’ll definitely add to the community.”