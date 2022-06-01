Pitkin County’s latest retail venture will open Friday to shoppers and droppers at the county landfill.
The Motherlode Mercantile will replace the landfill’s outdoor Drop-and-Swap program, which closed on Tuesday, with a staffed, indoor-outdoor shop in a new waste diversion effort. The shop aims to divert quality furniture, sports equipment, architectural salvage, lighting and plumbing fixtures, decorative items and landscaping materials, according to a county announcement.
“The Motherlode Mercantile is the next level of keeping good reusable items out of the landfill,” said Cathy Hall, the county’s solid waste director. “Being in the Roaring Fork Valley, we see a lot of really good reusable items; unfortunately, much of it ends up in the landfill because we lacked the space to properly store it and protect it from the elements.”
The shop will serve as a donation point as well, and will accept reusable items for a tax deduction. The landfill already takes in textiles and books for recycling and reuse and, due to space constraints, the county doesn’t plan to sell books or textiles in the store. Instead, these items will continue to be outsourced to reuse distribution facilities, but are still eligible for a tax deduction, the county said.
In October, Hall told the Aspen Daily News she planned for the mercantile to thrive as a financially sustainable business unit of the landfill, eventually moving into its own 6,000-square-foot space there. On Tuesday, she said that due to construction costs and delays, that larger space hasn’t been developed, but the county plans to build it and move in as soon as possible. For now, the shop is temporarily set up with some items inside the old crew room, which was vacant; other, weather-durable items are located in an adjacent outdoor space.
“This is a temporary spot, and it turned out really nice, so I’m happy with it,” Hall said. “This is the first retail operation I’ve opened, so we’re in crunch mode right now, pricing everything, but we’ll be ready.”
The shop will operate more like a thrift store and with more supervision than the Drop-and-Swap. Hall said people would drop just about anything at the swap, resulting in a lot of broken and unusable items that were essentially garbage. All items donated to the mercantile will be monitored by a staff member when they are dropped off, and all donations must be in good condition.
However, those good-quality items will be sold at low prices, and Hall said there already is already a lot of good stuff waiting to be picked up.
A staff member will be present whenever the shop is open, to help donors and customers. From within its ranks, the county hired a supervisor who will be responsible for running the operation.
The shop will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Regular hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.