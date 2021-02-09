Between shaving chicken shawarma and preparing falafel, Jaffa Kitchen co-owner and cook Lior Lilah hardly has a second to spare — and he loves every minute of it.
Originally from Israel, Lilah, 45, moved to the United States 20 years ago in search of “change” but missed the Middle Eastern spices and cuisine he grew up eating daily with his family.
Last week, Lilah, along with his wife Angie Torres and business partners Doina Musteata and Alexei Rotaru, whom he considers like family, opened their own Middle Eastern restaurant — Jaffa Kitchen — at 400 East Valley Road in El Jebel near City Market.
“One day we were in City Market and I don’t know why in the world we were parked right in front of this space and we were like, ‘This would be a good place to have a Middle Eastern restaurant.’” Lilah recalled. “Here we are.”
Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, Jaffa Kitchen’s interior includes decorative hookahs, ornate drums and ornamental piping — a tribute to Jaffa Port along the Mediterranean Sea in Israel.
Although originally from Israel, Lilah also lived in France where he worked for years at a creperie in Paris.
“I just always loved to cook.” Lilah said. “I’m not a chef. I wouldn’t call myself a chef because I’ve never been to school for culinary [arts].”
When Lilah moved to the United States in 2001, his first job had nothing to do with cooking but rather everything to do with cleaning carpets.
“I couldn’t speak English, literally, not one word,” Lilah said. “Just doing odd jobs, I picked up English.”
Later, Lilah worked in restaurants in the Roaring Fork Valley, both as a cook and a waiter, before opening his own last week.
While Lilah prepares menu items like house-made hummus, Greek salad and green lentil soup, Musteata, the co-owner and front-of-house manager, greets customers and takes their orders at the counter.
When Musteata moved from Moldova to America in 2007, like Lilah she did not speak any English. After landing in New York, Musteata took a 36-hour Greyhound bus ride from the Big Apple to Gulf Shores, Alabama, where she spent the summer cooking at Waffle House in the morning and cleaning hotel rooms in the afternoon.
“After the summer, you know, they closed everything and I didn’t have a job,” Musteata said of her time along the Gulf Coast. “I had a few friends in Aspen and they called me. I came here and I never left.”
For breakfast at Jaffa Kitchen, some patrons order the pita sandwich, which includes eggs, pan-seared lamb sausage, tomato, onions, parsley and matbucha — a spread consisting of cooked tomatoes, roasted bell peppers and seasoned with garlic and chili pepper.
As breakfast turns to lunch, Lilah assembles a Jaffa sandwich made of breaded chicken breast, matbucha, tomatoes, cucumbers, shishito peppers and fire roasted eggplant on a baguette and pours a cup of green lentil soup as a side.
“Great,” Lilah replied, when asked how business had been since opening Jaffa Kitchen.
The Middle Eastern restaurant’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner items range in price from $3 to $13. According to Musteata, Jaffa Kitchen plans to serve beer and wine soon.