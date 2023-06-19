The latest French luxury brand to make its way to Aspen’s streets is Hermès, opening a new boutique at 521 E. Hyman Ave. last week, complete with a kickoff event at a private location in Woody Creek.
At the helm of the Paris-based brand is Diane Mahady, who has been president of the company for the last few months after spending two years as executive vice president. While Mahady is relatively new to Hermès, she has enjoyed a long and impressive tenure in the luxury fashion industry, having held key roles previously at Zegna, Coach and Louis Vuitton.
Hermès may seem like an obvious addition to the plethora of luxury brands that boast an Aspen address but, according to Mahady, the decision to open a permanent boutique here was not one taken lightly.
“We take our stores very seriously,” Mahady said. “They’re one of the best expressions of the brand, so we’re deliberate about where they go. When we build a store, we’re there as part of the community, and we’re there for the long haul. We’re never in a rush — it has to be the right place, the right timing. We love this building; we love the views of the mountain; we love the architecture — this was the right place. We were waiting for the right time, and now we’ll be here forever.”
The building to which Mahady is referring was originally built by Tom Benton, the 1960s artist and local activist best known for his posters for Hunter Thompson’s run for sheriff and other politically charged artwork. A trained architect, Benton built the Hyman Avenue building as his first project in Aspen, constructing it one story at a time. He sold it in the mid-1970s.
The Hermès Aspen store is the smallest store of its 300 around the world, but, like every Hermès boutique, it showcases all 16 of the house’s métiers, categories ranging from fragrance and beauty to equestrian, maison (home), ready-to-wear, shoes, leather and much more. A detail that makes Hermès stand out from other luxury brands is that each store director is empowered to buy for their own market, down to what they think specific customers might like and purchase.
“It’s a very personalized approach,” said the Hermès of Paris president. “The other thing that is very unique is that nothing is imposed. We don’t have any global offer or required SKUs the way a lot of other brands do. Our stores can pretty much buy whatever they want. To see the entire offer, you would have to go to every single store in the world and on all of our [e-commerce] sites.”
With that in mind, Aspen’s store will reflect the high-altitude, mountainous environment it is set in, from the stone on the first floor that is sourced regionally to the bespoke skis handmade by Hermès craftsmen.
As a company founded in the 1830s to design high-quality harnesses for European noblemen, Hermès has long been devoted to and rooted in the art of craftsmanship. Today, the company not only is led by a woman, but the majority of craftspeople in its workshops are female as well.
“It’s special because I think people think it’s a pretty masculine universe and, in fact, at Hermès it’s not,” Mahady said.
As for what Mahady is focused on in her new role at the top spot of one of the biggest luxury brands in the world, her answer — surprisingly — is less about numbers and more about people.
“One of the most unique things I appreciate about Hermès is our culture,” Mahady said. “It’s one thing that separates from everything else, and it’s a little bit why there’s the magic. We’ve had explosive growth in the last couple years, and while we welcome it and feel grateful to have it, it creates challenges. The biggest thing I’m charged with in these next couple years is how we maintain the personalization, level of service and quality of experience as we grow.”
But no matter how big Hermès is as a global company, Mahady said it will remain focused on the cities and small communities where it has laid roots.
“For us, we’re never short term — it’s always for the long term,” she said. “We have a lot of philanthropic efforts we don’t talk about because that’s not why we do it. We do it because it’s the right thing to do or it’s the right expression of the brand or it’s important for the community we’re in, so I think we will establish ourselves here and then find what’s the right fit and the right partnership. We’ll make sure it’s the right thing, and it will be for the long term. We’re committed to the community, and we look forward to growing here.”