The pandemic surge in visitor numbers for Aspen and Snowmass Village over the last two summers appears to be waning this year.
Tourist accommodations in the two towns saw the June occupancy rates slip below the level set in 2021, according to a report released Tuesday.
“Aspen recorded 63.4%, a slight decrease from 2021’s 64.3% and Snowmass reported down 10.3%, recording 42.7% vs. 47.6% last year,” said the report released by Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Snowmass Tourism.
There is a caveat to the Snowmass Village figures, the report noted: Last year, two major properties were closed for renovation. This year Viewline and Wildwood are open, creating a much larger inventory of rooms.
“So, while the hotels are seeing lower occupancy percentages as reported in these reports, the retail, restaurants and activities companies should be seeing more visitors this year than last year,” the report said.
The combined occupancy of both destinations was 53.8% in June, compared with last year’s 58% — an overall decline of 7.1%
The average daily rate in Aspen surged to $622 this June compared to $459 for the month last year.
In Snowmass Village, the average daily rate inched up to $266 from $221 last year.
Meanwhile, July occupancy is currently sitting just below 61% for both resorts combined. Last year’s occupancy for July was just below 75%. The year-over-year difference is down 18.7%.
For the summer season as a whole, May through October, reservations on the books would create an occupancy rate of 38.2% for Aspen and Snowmass combined. That is down 18.5% from about 47% occupancy last summer.