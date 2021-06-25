The latest monthly occupancy report for Aspen-Snowmass reiterates what’s been stated previously — that the summer tourism season is expected to be a record-breaking period.
Figures released early this week from resort tracking firm DestiMetrics for local hotel bookings as of May 31 show a 40.3% overall occupancy rate for the May-through-October period. The percentage is based on advanced bookings and represents a 17% increase compared with the 34.3% occupancy rate that was recorded at the end of May 2019.
In other words, barring some unforeseen event — such as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases — the Aspen-Snowmass hospitality market stands to have a bigger summer season this year than it did in the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.
At the end of May 2020, shortly after the onset of COVID-19 and the implementation of business and travel restrictions, the summer occupancy rate (also based on advanced bookings) was listed as 9.6%.
“We are seeing a surge in summer business,” a summary of the report from central reservations agency Stay Aspen Snowmass says. “We are expected to break some occupancy records this summer.”
The summary is co-authored each month by Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co., and Lise Adams, Stay Aspen Snowmass director.
The data as of May 31 also looks at the current month’s occupancy rate — June 2021 — based on advanced bookings, noting that it was pacing at 48%, a 500% increase over 2020 and only slightly lower (7.2%) than 2019’s 51.7%. The summary points out that there is still time to make up the difference.
“With the lifting of the mask mandate on June 4, we expect this small gap to close, which is quite impressive considering the shift in our anchor June events such as [Food & Wine Classic] to September, and the Aspen Ideas Festival being virtual,” the summary states.
In looking at totals for May and actual bookings for that month in the combined markets, DestiMetrics reports paid occupancy of 28%, compared with 31.6% in 2019. Last month’s occupancy was 34% in Aspen and 14.4% in Snowmass.
“Given that the resort was still operating with some reduced COVID-19 restrictions this May, we fared very well in comparison to 2019…” the summary says.
Given that Aspen-Snowmass tourism activity in May 2020 was a mere shadow of its former self — “almost fully shut down due to the pandemic” — occupancy in May recovered “very nicely” in each market, the summary from Stay Aspen Snowmass adds.
A key performance indicator in the hospitality industry is “RevPAR,” which stands for “revenue per available room.” The DestiMetrics report shows that prices have recovered considerably. For the current summer, RevPar is listed at $258 in Aspen and $82 in Snowmass, an increase from summer 2020 of 376% and 557%, respectively.
As for summer flight schedules at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, there has been little change from what was previously reported just prior to summer flight schedules taking effect on June 3, according to Bill Tomcich, an air-travel consultant and community liaison to the airlines serving the local market.
From now through Aug. 16, ASE will see a total of 23 daily flights from United Airlines and American Airlines, Sunday through Friday, and 24 on Saturdays. The extra flight reflects the addition of American’s new Austin route.
Tomcich said some changes are taking shape in the September schedules. United now plans to offer twice-daily service from its Houston hub through Oct. 4 in addition to daily flights from Chicago, Los Angeles and up to seven daily from Denver.
American now plans to offer nonstop flights from Phoenix for the first time ever in September, with five flights per week now planned through Oct. 4. That’s in addition to daily nonstops from Chicago and twice-daily service from Dallas-Fort Worth.