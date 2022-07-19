Saks, the premier luxury e-commerce platform, launched its first immersive pop-up shopping experience in Aspen on Monday. The Saks Aspen Pop-Up will run through July 29 at its limited stay at 516 E. Hyman Ave., according to an announcement released Monday morning.
Open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the Saks pop-up features an assortment of luxury fashion, including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, swim, accessories and jewelry. Among the many brands Saks brings to the space are Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Celine, Farm Rio, Isaia, Johanna Ortiz, Khaite, Kiton, Loewe, Missoni, Off-White, Staud, Versace, Zimmermann and more, the announcement noted.
The short-term retailer also offers on-demand personal styling, fashion advice and shopping services from Saks stylists, the release continued. There will be “digital touchpoints” in the space for customers to simultaneously browse and shop on the Saks website.
The Saks e-commerce platform is a recent spinoff from the luxury department store brand, Saks Fifth Avenue. In spring of 2021, Saks’ parent company, Hudson’s Bay Company, split the Saks Fifth Avenue website into a separate business from its physical stores.
Prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision followed shifts in consumer trends regarding online shopping growth. Marc Metrick, who was chief executive of the combined Saks businesses, became CEO of the new Saks digital company.
“The Saks Aspen Pop-Up serves as a physical representation of our industry-leading digital platform, combining an expertly curated assortment of luxury fashion and the highly personalized customer service for which we are known,” Metrick said in a statement.
Metrick will join tastemakers, influencers and Saks’ top clients in Aspen for the pop-up’s celebratory VIP Weekend, taking place Thursday through Sunday. Metrick and actress Zoey Deutch will co-host a private welcome party Thursday at Casa Tua to kick off the weekend lineup.
Focused on blending luxury and adventure, Saks will host multiple events throughout the weekend, such as a mountaintop picnic and an intimate dinner with jewelry designer Anita Ko. Other happenings include private shopping appointments at the Saks Aspen Pop-Up location, horseback riding, yoga, spa treatments, special gifting moments and more, according to the release.
Marianna Hewitt, influencer and co-founder of Summer Fridays, will also be running a virtual event through the Saks Live online event series on Friday morning to give viewers her top travel picks from the merchandise assortment.
Through the Saks website and app, the company provides access to professional stylists, editorial content and interactive events. Saks’ differentiated approach combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores, as stated in the press release.
“At Saks, we believe it is crucial to continue connecting with our customers through unique and intimate experiences that bridge the gap between our digital and physical offerings,” Metrick said. “We are committed to showing the full potential of Saks’ redefined luxury shopping ecosystem as we continue to evolve our business model for the future.”
The Saks Aspen Pop-Up is open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., running now through July 29 at 516 E. Hyman Ave.