The Colorado ski industry shattered its old record for skier visits this season, while Aspen Skiing Co. enjoyed a “very strong year” but no record, industry representatives said Thursday.
Colorado Ski Country USA projected at its annual meeting in Denver that statewide skier visits reached 14.8 million this season. The previous record was 13.8 million last season.
SkiCo’s business was up 7%, said Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications. SkiCo logged about 1.42 million visits in 2021-22 so a 7% increase would mean nearly 1.52 million visits.
Season highlights, Hanle said, were a strong bounceback in international business and increased visits from passholders.
“International business came back. That prodded January a bit,” he said. “There was record season pass sales and record season pass use.”
The lower points of the season were an off-December visits-wise and a drop in domestic, overnight business.
“December was not as strong as some of the other months,” Hanle said. The two weeks around the holidays weren’t totally sold out as they usually are, he added.
For the full winter, occupancy for Aspen and Snowmass Village was 57.9% this season compared to 59.5% last season, a decrease of 2.9%.
Nearly all of SkiCo’s growth came at Snowmass. The other three ski areas were flat. Hanle was unsure what triggered that trend.
“We wouldn’t be surprised to see a bump at Aspen Mountain next year with Pandora’s coming online,” he said.
Skier visits is the standard metric used by the industry to discuss business. A skier visit represents one skier or snowboarder purchasing access to the slopes for any portion of the day. It includes ski pass use.
Calculating Colorado’s statewide skier visits is no longer a simple task because Vail Resorts doesn’t belong to the trade group. Colorado Ski Country USA said it used figures from its 21 members along with “publicly available information” to determine skier visits at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone to come up with its estimate of 14.8 million statewide skier visits.
For Colorado Ski Country members only, skier visits were up nearly 8% in 2022-23 over the prior season. The actual skier visits number for CSCUSA members wasn’t shared.
“The 2022-23 ski season was buoyed by cold temperatures and consistent, abundant snowfall across the state, from the first days of the season in October to closing day on June 4,” Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills said in a prepared statement.
Above-average snowfall allowed many resorts to open early and close late. Ski Country member resorts averaged 286 inches of snowfall this season, up from the long-term average of 265 inches. As a result, the season was 21 days longer than average.
Aspen Mountain and Snowmass opened one week earlier than scheduled. Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain stayed open one week longer than scheduled.
About 23% of all U.S. skier visits took place in Colorado, according to Colorado Ski Country USA.
The state record reflects what happened on a national scale. The National Ski Areas Association previously announced that it was projecting a national record for the ski industry this season. NSAA projected 64.7 million skier visits in 2022-23, a 6.6% increase over the previous season. The Rocky Mountain Region also set record visitation, the national trade group said.
Aspen Skiing Co. officials said during the season that international skier visits bounced back after years of declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. January was particularly strong for tourism from Australia. Travel from Mexico and Brazil was also strong, Hanle said Thursday.
Other highlights of the ski season included the X Games in January and the return of World Cup ski racing in March.
SkiCo’s business was up 23% in 2021-22 from the pandemic-plagued season before. Further growth in 2022-23 builds “good momentum” for next season, Hanle said.