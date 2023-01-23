The final numbers are in for the 2022 Aspen-Snowmass real estate market. What did the statistics show and what could they be predicting for this coming year?
From January to December last year, there were 376 closed residential real estate transactions in the local market with a total volume of $2.52 billion in sales. Compared to the record setting year of 2021 that had 763 recorded sales and a total volume of $3.66 billion sales, this is a 31% decline in sales volume, with 51% fewer sales transactions. This past year also had 44% fewer sales and a 22% lower sales volume compared to 2021. That being said, 2022 had significantly greater sales volume then the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019.
To get a clearer picture of what happened in 2022, we need to separate the first half of the year from the second half. In the summer of 2022, the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market shifted. From January through June, the market was clipping along at a pace very similar to the pace of the market in 2021 and the second half of 2020. During the first half of 2022, the market was averaging $263 million in sales per month compared to an average of $305 million in sales per month during 2021 and $474 million of monthly sales in the second half of 2020. In the second half of 2022, that number downshifted to an average of only $157 million in monthly sales, a roughly 40% decline.
The other interesting observation is that in the first six months of 2022, the average transaction sale price was $5.5 million. In the second half of 2022, that price doubled to $10.7 million. This was most likely due to the continued strength of the market for properties valued over $20 million combined with the short supply of properties priced under $10 million. If you remove the nine sales in the second half of the year at prices over $20 million which represents 5.9% of total sales, the remaining average property sale price drops to about $6.5 million.
Although the total sales volume for 2022 was an impressive $2.5 billion, 63% of that sales volume took place in the first six months of the year. One of the key indicators to look at for clues as to how our market will perform in 2023 is pending sales. At the end of 2022, there were 20 pending sales of residential properties from Aspen to Snowmass. The average number of pending sales for the last quarter of 2022 was 21 per month. This is significantly off the average number of 60-70 pending sales in the last quarter of 2021. As of mid-January, the number of pending residential sales throughout the market is around 30. If the current pace of sales activity of the past six months continues into 2023, this year is likely to resemble the second half of 2022 and the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019. How the local real estate market performs over for the next 12 months could also heavily depend on the national economy.
RCLCO, a national real estate consulting firm, reports that their RMI real estate sentiment index that has tracked real estate market conditions in the U.S. for over 10 years has hit an all-time low not seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The index is responding to a combination of geopolitical uncertainty, persistent high levels of inflation, rising interest rates and a fear of an impending recession. Respondents to the survey, a pool of highly experienced real estate professionals from across the country and various parts of the industry, predict that real estate markets may have hit their lows, or will in the coming months. Survey respondents feel a national economic recession is imminent in the next 12 to 24 months, if one is not already here. However, the vast majority of the respondents feel the looming recession will likely be shallow in depth and of moderate duration.
At the same time, another key indicator of future real estate market health in resort markets like Aspen-Snowmass is the stock market. The stock market as measured by the S&P 500 peaked in December 2021 at 4,766 and declined about 25% through most of 2022. It is currently up about 12% from its October 2022 bottom.
How the national economy and the stock market will play out over the next year is anyone’s guess. If we have a mild recession or no recession at all, the direction of the total volume of sales and number of transactions will depend on available inventory. Right now, the number of residential properties on the market for sale in the local market is around 345. Compared to the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019 when for-sale inventory was in the 500-to-550 range, this is still a tight seller’s market. Considering these factors, the market trends of the last half of 2022 and excluding a national economic crisis of some sort, it’s likely the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market will generate around 300 to 325 transactions and total volume of residential sales will be around $2 billion.
