Based on a fear of rising inflation caused by a recovering economy and supply chain shortages, the Federal Reserve, often referred to as the Fed, made a decision last week to begin phasing out its monthly bond purchases, including mortgage bonds. This decision to reduce and phase out the purchasing of bonds and mortgage-backed securities could have ramifications that could impact the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market.
It’s certainly no secret that our nation’s economy was thrown into a state of chaos over the past 18 months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To restore economic health, the government provided extraordinary economic aid in a variety of forms. For instance, the Federal Reserve has been purchasing around $120 billion in bonds including $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities every month in an attempt to keep the bond markets as liquid as possible while also stabilizing interest rates at historically low levels. The decision to phase out monthly bond purchases is likely to lead to higher overall interest rates and in particular, mortgage rates.
Mortgage bonds, made famous during the Great Recession, are simply bonds secured by one mortgage or even a pool of mortgages and are usually backed by real estate holdings. These bonds are often seen as a valuable asset class, as they offer investors plenty of protection since the principal amount that is owed on the loan is backed by a valuable asset. If the debtor, the person who has obtained the mortgage, defaults on it, the creditor, or in this case the investor who has purchased the mortgage bond, will receive the asset that the debtor is using to back up the loan.
When the coronavirus was rapidly spreading and ravaging the world’s economy, policymakers in Washington, D.C., knew that they needed to react quickly in order to prevent another economic crash that would be as bad if not worse than the one the United States suffered in 2008. With that in mind, the Fed announced on March 15, 2020, that they would begin increasing their mortgage bond investing by around $200 million, while also reinvesting all of the principal payments received into the market. By June 2020, the Fed recognized that the market was facing more perilous times and made the decision to increase its amount of mortgage-backed investments to $40 billion per month, while continuing to reinvest the principal into the market.
By ramping up the purchasing of these mortgage bonds over the past year or so, the Fed has been injecting capital into the housing market with the goal of maintaining low mortgage rates and market liquidity that has led to a booming real estate market around the country. Today, the Federal Reserve owns around $2.3 trillion in mortgage bonds, which makes up around 30% of outstanding mortgage bonds in the market. Even though mortgage rates have increased somewhat over the last few weeks, they’re still hovering at a historically low rate just north of 3%, meaning that interest rates are lower than they were before the pandemic. It’s very likely these extraordinarily low rates have been one of the key drivers of interest in buying properties, including investment properties, in the Aspen-Snowmass area as well as other markets around the country.
As the Fed reduces its bond purchasing program, it’s likely that interest rates for mortgages and otherwise will start to trend higher. The trend in mortgage interest rates has as direct impact on real estate markets. As mortgage rates trend higher, real estate becomes more expensive to own. Despite the fact that roughly 69% of real estate purchases in the Aspen-Snowmass area are all cash, rising interest rates still impact the cost of owning real estate. Rising interest rates can also impact the stock market. As rates go higher, stock values tend to suffer as investors adjust their discounted cash flow models for future company earnings. Rising stock prices since the 2009 Great Recession have added to the wealth effect allowing buyers to afford rising real estate prices.
If the economy continues to grow, interest rate increases can be absorbed as long as the increase is gradual. So far, the U.S. economy is currently expanding and the Federal Reserve feels the economy is capable of absorbing higher interest rates. But the whole purpose of reducing the economic stimulus efforts by reducing bond purchases is to put a brake on the economy so inflation stays manageable. If inflation starts to pick up steam, the Fed will have no other choice but to push up interest rates as it did in the early 1980s. This ultimately led to a significant recession and historically high mortgage rates.
Hopefully, the Fed’s recent decision will ease the inflationary pressure and we won’t see the kind of inflationary spike the country experienced in the mid-to-late 1970s. But sometimes a decision that seems miles away can have a significant ripple effect on our local real estate market. The items to watch to give us a preview of what’s next for the local market are Fed actions, mortgage rates and the direction of the stock market.
