For those who watch real estate markets, the one indicator they watch the closest is the direction of interest rates in the market for U.S. Treasury bonds, particularly the 10-year bond market. In most cases, interest rates for residential and commercial mortgages are priced relative to the 10-year Treasury bonds. Trends in mortgage interest rates translate into the demand for and ultimately the value of real estate. Low mortgage rates for residential properties make homeownership cheaper, allowing more buyers to buy. Low commercial mortgage rates make commercial investments more attractive due to positive leverage.
Over the past eight months, the residential real estate market across the country has ridden a wave of demand driven by historically low interest rates and demand from the pandemic migration of people moving from major cities to suburbs and resort markets. The result has been an unprecedented demand for residential real estate and a spike in values. But as we move into the spring and summer months of 2021 and as COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, it’s expected the real estate activity caused by the pandemic migration will cease. However, it’s not clear how the other key factor driving demand, low mortgage interest rates, will play out.
Even in resort markets like Aspen and Snowmass where close to 69% of properties are purchased without financing, interest rates play a big part in how the real estate market performs. In a low interest rate environment, like what exists now, non-income producing assets such as resort real estate and gold and collectibles that rely solely on appreciation are more attractive investments.
If interest rates increase, the same non-income producing assets could become less desirable. Also, a low interest rate environment typically leads to higher stock values. Historically, there’s been a close correlation between demand for real estate in markets like Aspen and Snowmass and the direction of the stock market. When stock values have gone up consistently, demand for resort real estate has increased as well. A declining stock market has also had the reverse effect of reducing demand for Aspen-Snowmass real estate as we experienced in the 2008-09 Great Recession.
Determining trends in interest rates is always a challenge. Currently, short-term interest rates are near zero, and below zero after inflation is taken into account. The 10-year Treasury, the rate that residential mortgages are priced from, is currently at 1.10% resulting in mortgage rates hovering at historically low levels — near 2.75% for 30-year residential mortgages. Inflation expectations, which have been low for the past decade, often put upward pressure on interest rates, particularly long-term rates like the 10-year U.S. Treasury.
Inflation is triggered when too many dollars are chasing too few goods. In the past nine months, we’ve seen trillions of dollars of stimulus spending through direct transfers into the U.S. economy through unemployment benefits and PPP loans to small businesses. With control of both the U.S. House and the Senate, the new Biden administration may be poised to pass an additional economic stimulus bill that could reach $1.9 trillion.
Unlike the Great Recession, when government stimulus money went to shore up bank balance sheets, this time around they’re likely to be circulating through the economy. Due to the pandemic, American households have added more than $2 trillion to savings deposits over the past year. As the pandemic fades and the economy reopens, these accrued savings could very well drive a spending surge in the second half of this year.
The expectation of coming inflation could start moving Treasury yields higher as investors price higher inflation into interest rates, particularly longer-rates like the 10-year Treasury. We’re already seeing evidence of this as Treasury yields have increased recently on speculation of another large stimulus package. It’s too early to tell if the economy is in the early stages of a sustained upward inflationary trend. But it’s likely we may see at least a short-term increase in mortgage rates in the next year, which could impact the local real estate market.
Lori and William Small, CCIM, are recognized luxury and commercial real estate experts with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Aspen. They can be found through their website theSmallsaspen.com or by email at thesmalls@theSmallsaspen.com.