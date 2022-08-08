It’s widely felt in the Aspen-Snowmass real estate community that the local market may be immune to changes in interest and mortgage rates. This belief stems from the high percentage of residential real-estate transactions that are reported as “all cash” at the time of closing. Title companies that track this information report that about 70% of all residential real estate transactions in Pitkin County close without using traditional mortgage financing.
Among the major ski resorts in Colorado, Aspen ranks No. 1 when it comes to all-cash transactions. Telluride, Vail and Steamboat rank in the second tier, with all-cash transactions in the 50% to 60% range. Summit County resorts such as Breckenridge have the lowest number of all-cash transactions, at 37%.
In the past year, interest rates on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage have doubled from a historic low of 2.75% to around 5.41% today. This dramatic increase in interest rates has been driven by the Federal Reserve’s efforts to rein in the biggest increase in inflation since the early 1980s. Despite the fact that we have a high number of residential transactions that close all cash in the Aspen-Snowmass area, the directional trend of interest rates is likely having a significant impact on the local real-estate market.
The reason is that interest rates reflect the cost of capital and as interest rates go up, the value of investments made with that capital becomes less attractive. This is particularly the case with investments that rely primarily on appreciation, such as residential real estate, non-dividend paying stocks, collectibles, gold and digital assets like Bitcoin. These investments are often referred to as “risk assets.”
Even though 70% of residential closings in the Aspen-Snowmass area don’t involve funding from traditional mortgage lenders, the funds used to buy these properties have to come from somewhere — such as the sale of equities, leveraging stock portfolios or cash on deposit that’s generating little if any returns. The funds used to buy homes in the Aspen-Snowmass area for the past two years were likely from sources generating little to no real return. The “real” return is the net rate of return after you deduct the inflation rate from the interest rate on an investment. For example, if a bond interest rate is 5% and the inflation rate is 3%, the real return on that bond is 2% (5%-3% = 2%). Real returns collapsed below zero after the coronavirus-induced crash of March 2020, sparking an unprecedented bull run in risk assets like tech stocks, Bitcoin and resort real estate. The lack of real return on other investments and the pandemic migration of people out of the urban areas likely combined to create the unprecedented demand for residential properties in resorts like Aspen-Snowmass over the past two years.
As we start moving back toward a higher interest environment driven by inflation, it’s likely investment capital will start flowing away from risk assets that produce little or no current cash return, back to assets that pay interest and dividends. Buyers that purchased residential properties to rent out as an investment or hold for appreciation, made their decisions based on an anticipated return on their investment in the future. Because of this, increasing interest rates could have a more profound impact on resort markets like Aspen-Snowmass that have a high percentage of second- and third-home owners and investment properties compared to a typical residential real estate market like Denver that has a high number of primary homeowners.
As we move into the second half of 2022, we may be seeing the early signs of the impact of higher interest rates on the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market. In the past two months, we’ve seen a significant number of new listings come on the market, particularly in the higher-price category. In June and July, 184 new listings hit the market, the largest number of new listings since the pandemic summer of 2020. The number of active listings doubled in both Aspen and Snowmass. Of the 184 new listings, 28 have been properties priced over $20 million, of which only three properties over $20 million have gone under contract or sold in the entire Aspen-Snowmass market.
Despite the high percentage of all-cash transactions, we’re likely seeing the impact of higher interest rates on the local real estate market. Property owners will look to capitalize on their appreciated properties and move their investment capital away from assets that produce returns based on appreciation, like resort residential real estate, to assets that rely on cash flow from interest and dividends.
Lori and William Small, CCIM are recognized luxury and commercial real estate experts with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Aspen. They can be found through their website theSmallsaspen.com or by email at thesmalls@theSmallsaspen.com.