In resort areas like Aspen and Snowmass, well-designed luxury spaces continue to be in demand. Builders, interior designers and real estate brokers are discovering that some time-honored styles and traditions may no longer be satisfying discerning buyers in this luxury market. While many parts of the country — Aspen and Snowmass included — are coming out of the pandemic-influenced restrictions and have returned to something more like everyday life, the pandemic continues to influence the most in-demand design trends in homes. As we’ve seen in the past, home designs can be dated to specific periods of history that reflect life at the time. In the future, we’re likely to look back at some homes designed today and be able to label them as post-pandemic period. So, what are some of the design trends that are likely to emerge in the near future that could be traced back to this pandemic we’ve gone through?
Perhaps one of the most significant shifts going forward will be the mindset that the home is a sanctuary. Over the past 20-months, everyone spent a significant amount of time within the walls of their homes and, for better or worse, was forced to take a good, hard look at what they saw. More people worked from home than ever before. With many recreational activities closed for a year or longer, many realized that their homes lacked creature comforts that could provide a sanctuary from a hustling, bustling world. Although many people are returning to in-person work and are rejoining neighbors and friends in pre-pandemic activities, the yearning for a home sanctuary will likely remain strong and will influence key design choices for the foreseeable future.
Cozy and soothing are likely to be hot trends going forward, even in the bathroom and kitchen areas. Soft, warm, natural lighting is replacing the stark, crisp white lighting as a choice of homebuyers. While comfort may not be the first word that comes to mind when thinking about areas like kitchens and bathrooms, potential buyers are seeking to add comfort to all home areas. Warm, amber-tinted lighting helps create that sense of sanctuary that buyers are craving.
Paint choices continue in the theme of calm and comfort as many move away from the clean, white aesthetic look that has ruled for years. Although some designers are still going with white because it allows home owners and buyers to envision potential, many are preferring deeper, maximalist colors like matte black, dusky dark blues, and forest green. And these colors aren’t always on the walls — in many cases, buyers are raving about bold, deep or earth-toned cabinet colors that echo the rich, mountain colors that draw so many to the Aspen and Snowmass areas to visit or to live.
Wood tones and accents are hot, but not the golden oaks and cherry tones of yesteryear. White oak, bleached walnut and gentler wood tones are in demand. And while stone may not seem like a warm and cozy material, quartz is also in demand. In recent years, granite countertops in the bathroom and kitchen added luxurious sparkle and dramatic color. Now quartz is popular because it can provide a more consistent color. One positive aside is that quartz is a more eco-conscious choice because it is manufactured, and many buyers are more sensitive to the environmental impact of home materials.
From bathroom mirrors with no corners to rounded counters and even flowing drawer pulls, curves are in, and lines are out. Many colors and design styles are nature-inspired, and designers are thinking of the outdoors in every space, including the bathrooms. Free-standing, claw-footed tubs may come into favor over rectangular, built-in tubs. Soft-cornered cabinets give a more organic feel. In Aspen and Snowmass, the wild outdoors is only a few steps outside the front door, and many homebuyers are looking for their new homes to function as extensions of the outdoor experience.
While metallic fixtures may not come to mind when thinking of a more comfort-centric, natural trend, they are a vital part of the look. Brass is back in muted tones. Brushed metal fixtures add warmth without disrupting the overall feel. Faucets, doorknobs, drawer pulls and even large appliances are more and more often seen in charcoal gray, brushed brass or even matte black colors.
The design trends that are emerging now illustrate our deep desire to return to what we truly value: a home that is a sanctuary and respite from the world’s hustle and bustle. Those fortunate enough to live in Aspen and Snowmass are often choosing to extend the beauty of the area into their homes rather than drawing the line at the front door. The lessons of the pandemic are likely to stay front and center in buyers’ minds for some time, so style trends are likely to continue to reflect that strong desire for home comforts.
Lori and William Small, CCIM are recognized luxury and commercial real estate experts with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Aspen. They can be found through their website theSmallsaspen.com or by email at thesmalls@theSmallsaspen.com.