As we wrap up the first quarter of 2022, the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market can still be described as very much a seller’s market.
Throughout the Aspen-Snowmass market there were about 104 residential property closings and a total sales volume of $692 million in the first quarter. Compared to the same time period in 2021, this is a 32% decline in the number of closings, but a 17% increase in the total sales volume, reflecting a significant increase in the average sales price of residential properties market this past year. Compared to the two years (2018 and 2019) leading up to the pandemic market, the first quarter of 2022 was similar to the average number of sales per quarter — 109 in 2018 and 109 in 2019 — but approximately twice the $332 million average quarterly sales volume in those years.
Heading into the second quarter, the market is still showing substantial tailwinds with about 95 pending contracts representing approximately $670 million in sales volume set to close in the next 30 to 90 days. However, there is some evidence that the market is starting to slow after the frantic, record pace of the past 24 months. From the summer of 2020 to the end of 2021, the overall Aspen-Snowmass market was averaging record quarterly sales volumes of more than $1 billion. It appears that sales volume will decline about 36% for the first half of 2022 — still a very healthy sales volume compared to the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019.
The lack of available inventory appears to be the primary reason for the lower sales volume in the first quarter. At the beginning of the second quarter, the total inventory of residential properties across the Aspen-Snowmass area was near a historic low of only 227 properties. In the years leading up to the pandemic, the inventory of available properties fluctuated between 500 and 600 properties at any given time. The other indicator to look at is the average days a property is on the market before it is sold. Prior to the pandemic, this would average in the 250 to 275-day range. The current average number of days on the market has been under 100 days in the past few months, signaling that buyers are still standing by, waiting for new inventory to hit the market.
As we look into the second half of 2022, besides the lack of inventory, are there any other potential headwinds that could slow the market? The most likely factors are macroeconomic. The first one is the increase in interest rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage interest rate, tied to the 10-year treasury bill, has now risen to 5% this past week. It’s the first time we’ve seen that key 30-year mortgage rate at 5% since 2011. This is a significant increase from the August 2021 low of 2.84% in just under seven months. Although markets like Aspen and Snowmass are not as reliant on mortgage financing (roughly 70% of real estate transactions are all cash), increasing mortgage rates tend to have a damping impact on real estate markets in general.
Another factor to watch is inflation, which peaked at over 8% this past month. We haven’t seen inflation of this magnitude since the early 1980s, when Paul Volker, the Federal Reserve chairman at the time, pushed interest rates into the high teens to kill inflation. Moderate inflation over a longer period is generally good for real estate values since real estate typically acts as a hedge against inflation. A spike in inflation followed by a spike in interest rates raises the risk of a recession which could negatively impact both the stock market and real estate markets.
It’s too early to tell if this latest bout of inflation is short term and transitory in nature, as the Federal Reserve would like to think, or if it’s the beginning of a significant inflationary cycle like we saw in the 1970s into the early 1980s.
Regardless of the potential risks to the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market, the worst case is likely a flattening or pause in an otherwise upward market trend for values. The long-term outlook for resorts like Aspen-Snowmass is a continuing demand from inward migration and the lack of available supply of properties. Together those two forces should keep a floor under real estate values.
Lori and William Small, CCIM are recognized luxury and commercial real estate experts with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Aspen. They can be found through their website theSmallsaspen.com or by email at
