As we enter the fall season, sellers are finding that the local real estate market is shifting from the hot seller’s market we’ve experienced over the past two years to a more balanced market — if not trending toward a buyer’s market.
Since the beginning of this year, the number of pending and closed residential property sales in the Aspen-Snowmass market has trended down while the number of available properties for sale has risen steadily. The rolling quarterly average of pending sales and closings has now declined to a level that we last saw during the spring of 2020, when the national economy was locking down at the beginning of the pandemic. Although low compared to the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019, the number of active residential listings has almost tripled from a historic low at the beginning of this year of about 114 listings to almost 350 listings today. Fears of a recession, a declining stock market and steadily increasing interest rates could combine to create a challenging environment for sellers.
The days of steadily increasing asking prices, record closing prices, blind offers from buyers who haven’t seen the property, multiple offers and short timeframes between listing and closing are likely over. A new market reality seems to be taking over. So how do sellers deal with this new market reality if they’re serious about selling? The first thing sellers need to do is change their mindset. Sellers need to realize they are now likely competing with other sellers for a dwindling number of buyers, and their properties are likely to be on the market for months instead of weeks and days. Sellers must understand their market competition and act strategically.
If you’re about to list your property for sale, or if it’s already listed, you should tour similar homes or condos for sale and see how your property stacks up. Do you want your property to be the next one sold within the next 60-90 days, or do you want to wait a year or more to get it sold? A tour of competitive properties may be a sobering experience when you see what you’re competing against to see which seller is likely to have their property sell next. You may also get some good staging and marketing ideas from seeing what other sellers and brokers are doing to sell their properties.
With this new knowledge and a desire to sell your property in a reasonable period of time, you must start thinking like a competitor in a more competitive environment. How does your property compare to other competing properties in terms of pricing and appearance? How does your location compare? Do you have great views or not? Put yourself in the shoes of a prospective buyer. If you were the buyer, what would you like or dislike about your property? Once you’ve gone through this process, you’re in a better position to make decisions about pricing, improvements and staging.
Once you’ve gathered this critical information, you’re prepared to set a proper asking price. Pricing strategy is perhaps the most important aspect of selling real estate particularly if market prices have peaked and may be on the verge of declining, as they did between 2008 to 2012 in the Aspen-Snowmass area. Getting the best price when you sell doesn’t always result from setting a really high asking price, but instead setting the asking price at the high end of the range of likely sale prices in the current market environment. A marketing program should then be developed to market your property to that price by showcasing to potential buyers unique value-added aspects of the property that support the asking price.
Next, make sure the property is properly staged and looks the best it can possibly look. Prospective buyers make up their minds about a property within the first few minutes of entering the property. First impressions are the most important. Often a few dollars spent in strategic areas or removing certain pieces of furniture and other accessories can grab the buyer’s attention. Before putting your property on the market, consider consulting a professional interior designer to make suggestions of what can be done to enhance the perceived value.
And finally, don’t dismiss early offers that might be presented right after your property goes on the market. Often, particularly when the market is in transition, the first offer you get might be the best offer you’ll see.
Stories abound about sellers rejecting early offers thinking that the longer a property is on the market the better offers they will receive — only to sell months later at a much lower price. In actuality, research shows that the longer a property is on the market, the less attractive it becomes to buyers. Don’t become that seller who has to keep reducing their asking price to attract buyer interest as they chase the market down.
Lori and William Small are recognized commercial and luxury real estate experts with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Aspen. They can be found through their website, theSmallsaspen.com, or by email at thesmalls@theSmallsaspen.com.