Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Sunny skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.