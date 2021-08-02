With the recent news that the final missing victim in the Surfside condo collapse has been identified, it still seems as though there are more questions than answers. For four weeks following the June 24 collapse, firefighters and rescue workers methodically dug through the rubble looking for survivors. When the search officially ended, 98 people had been confirmed dead, with countless others injured.
With at least 22 million pounds of concrete and debris having been removed from the site, there are still questions regarding how the building collapsed and what, if anything, could have been done to prevent it. Obviously, assigning blame will do nothing to bring back the lives lost or comfort the grieving loved ones left behind, but the Surfside condo collapse does point to the importance of due diligence for real estate buyers.
Although real estate tragedies such as this are very rare, it’s very likely that a proper inspection of the building structure by a potential buyer of a unit in the building would have revealed some serious issues. A proper review of condominium association documents and minutes of meetings of the owner’s association and board — all of which is routine in the due diligence process — might have revealed issues of deferred maintenance that might have led to potential structural problems.
Rather than revealing the possibility of a full-scale collapse of a building, proper due diligence prior to buying a property could reveal environmental issues, title issues such as encroachments, structure problems, pending roof repairs and deferred maintenance that could lead to expensive repairs and assessments down the road. The best way to approach the due diligence process is from the ground up. What issues might exist below the surface of the land and what issues might exist on and above the surface?
Before you invest in any property, you should have a competent building inspector check the property out thoroughly. Based on his or her report, you may bring in a trusted contractor or other industry professional to get a better idea of what upgrades, if any, need to be performed on the subject property. A good building inspection is worth far more than the cost associated with them. These reports often uncover issues with foundations, support structures, roofs and more. However, true due diligence in an investment property goes beyond the information contained in a building inspector’s report.
Have you ever considered the importance of doing some research on the person who designed the building that you’re investing in? For instance, William Friedman, the architect who designed the Surfside condo that tragically collapsed, had a less-than-stellar record. In fact, more than 10 years before he designed the now-collapsed condo, he had been suspended by Florida’s board of architecture for designing multiple structures that collapsed during Hurricane Betsy. According to public records, Florida’s architecture board found Friedman guilty of “gross incompetence, in that he negligently, improperly and carelessly” designed certain aspects of select buildings.
In addition to knowing about the “bones” of the building and the person who designed them, true due diligence takes other factors into consideration. For instance, were there soil samples collected before construction started? If so, did these soil samples indicate that the area was suitable for a building the size of the one that you’re considering buying?
Additionally, are there any legal issues that surround the property? That process starts with a complete title report prepared by a reputable title company. Unless you’re an expert in reviewing title reports, it’s well worth the expense of having a real estate attorney examine the title for any legal issues that could impact your title or the level of protection you might have from title insurance. If you’re investing in a condo property, a complete examination of the condominium documents, finances and meeting minutes should take place. To revisit the Surfside condo collapse, paperwork had been filed that indicated that the condo needed millions of dollars of renovations in order to remain safe — while also pointing to the fact that there wasn’t enough money on hand.
Due diligence is an all-encompassing term that goes far beyond the basic inspection report that you should review before deciding to purchase a property. Obtaining as much information as possible about the property you’re buying ensures that you are in a position not only to protect your investment, but also to protect yourself from future litigation while also protecting future occupants from harm.
