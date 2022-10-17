Numerous reports from around the country are circulating that the national luxury home market is experiencing one of its most dramatic declines in a decade. Defined as the top 5% of homes based on market value, the luxury home market prior to the pandemic could best be described as slow, with markets from the Hamptons to the Aspen-Snowmass area experiencing a glut of properties.
That all changed with the onset of the pandemic in mid-2020. Driven by a desire to escape the cities, the transition to working remotely, the trend for larger living spaces and ultra-low interest rates, the luxury home market took off. It became one of the top-performing segments of the residential market across the country — and locally.
But that seems to be changing in most markets. A recent report by brokerage company Redfin showed that from June through August (this year), luxury home sales in the U.S. dropped 28% compared with the same period in 2021, marking the most recent summer as having the largest decline since 2012 and greater than the 23% decline experienced during the second quarter of 2020 when the pandemic lockdown started.
Some of the biggest declines have been in markets that experienced some of the biggest uptick in prices during the post-lockdown pandemic period. Luxury sales in markets around the San Francisco Bay area have declined 55% to 64% while cities like Los Angeles and Miami have seen luxury property transactions decline 44% to 56%, respectively. In addition, the inventory of luxury homes for sale nationwide has increased by 39% over the past year.
What seems to be causing this slowdown? Economists point to fears of inflation, recession and the declining stock market. Since many high net-worth individuals receive the bulk of their income from stock investments, a declining stock market would have a greater impact on luxury home buyers than more moderately priced homes that are purchased based on a salary income. The dramatic increase in mortgage rates also is cited as a primary cause of the slowdown in the luxury home market nationally. Mortgage rates have increased over 100% in the past year from an historic low of 2.75% to an average of over 7%. Overall, higher interest rates make investments in luxury homes less attractive compared to fixed-income securities.
What’s happening in the Aspen-Snowmass market? By national standards, almost every property in the Aspen-Snowmass area could qualify as a luxury home. But if we look at properties valued at $15 million and up, we see a similar slowing pattern evolving in the Aspen-Snowmass market. Prior to the pandemic back in 2018 and 2019, the number of higher end market transactions in the $10 million to $15 million (and up) range averaged one to two per month. During the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, that average number of transactions averaged four to five per month — more than a two-fold increase. In the first five months of this year through the end of May, the number of residential transactions over $15 million was averaging six per month. Since June 2022 however, that average has decreased to 1.6 per month, in line with what was common pre-pandemic.
Although the number of luxury property sales is declining across the country, prices have so far have not followed suit. In fact, Redfin reported that from June to August, the median luxury home price across the country increased by 11%, off slightly from the 20% increase from the same period in 2021. Although listing price reductions have become common in the Aspen-Snowmass market, there is still no evidence that values are declining in the higher end price range. In fact, as of this writing there were 16 pending sales of properties priced over $15 million (totaling $350 million), of which four appear to be firm contracts and 12 are contingent.
It may be too early to tell how much the luxury market has slowed here in the Aspen-Snowmass area.
