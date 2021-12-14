Suite Reyad Aspen, which opened in November, is aptly named: Not only is the salon housed in the St. Regis, but Reyad Fritas chose a decor for his second independent space — his first is in New York City’s Pierre Hotel — more reflective of a Parisian apartment than a commercial space.
“The idea was to create an environment where I could receive people comfortably, where they wouldn’t necessarily feel that they were in a salon but instead, perhaps, in my home,” Fritas, a native Parisian, said.
Jax Williard Fritas, Reyad Fritas’ wife and business partner, said that the couple’s New York clients who are visiting Aspen will feel right at home when they come to have their hair styled.
“Our location in New York is similar. Our inspiration in Aspen was a Parisian apartment, so it’s all white, herringbone floors and the detail of the molding.” It represents a shift from the previous interior design of the space, she continued. “The paneling that they had here was all dark, so we made it white — like New York with a mountain vibe with the furniture. It’s very cozy.”
Alongside Fritas and Williard Fritas, both from New York, Los Angeles-based stylists David and Taylor Pappalardo came to Aspen to help open Suite Reyad.
“The concept is that everyone feels at home and not rushed — you can have a coffee, cappuccino and our special French tea, Mariage Freres Marco Polo, while having your hair done,” Fritas said. “You will feel you are in a Parisian apartment instead of being in the salon. It’s the coziness of French luxury.”
It’s a philosophy and business model that has so far worked. In his 12-year professional career, Fritas boasts a client base “that extends from catwalks to boardrooms,” according to the Suite Reyad website.
Aspen made sense as a second location, Williard Fritas explained. She and her husband had heard tales from their clients of people hopping on a jet in order to find a salon during their travels.
“A lot of our New York clientele come here to spend time,” she said. “And we had never been here, but there was a lot of interest — and a lot of them were saying there are limited places to get their hair done here. They were flying back to Palm Beach, to New York, to LA to get their hair done, and then they would fly back the same day.”
Williard Fritas came to Aspen in February “with a small team” to gauge its viability with a pop-up operation in the St. Regis.
“I got connected with the hotel, and it was amazing. [The pop-up was] super successful; everyone was so wonderful and so fun,” she recalled. “After February, we decided to do July to check out summer. And that was again a great success.”
When the opportunity came to sign a five-year lease with the St. Regis, Willard Fritas said the colorists and stylists didn’t hesitate.
“It was so much fun creating Suite Reyad Aspen, and we are excited to welcome the Aspen community,” a post on the company’s Facebook page reads. “Apres hair is lit.”
Reservations are required — aspen@suitereyad.com — and in-room or house calls are available by request.