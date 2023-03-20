The recent failures of three banks — Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank — have sent shockwaves through the financial industry.
While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, many are speculating about how this could impact various sectors, including real estate. Could bank failures in New York and Silicon Valley that cater to the technology and cryptocurrency markets impact our local real estate market here in Aspen and Snowmass either directly or indirectly? It’s an interesting question, so let’s explore.
Aspen has always been a popular destination for affluent individuals and families looking for a luxurious mountain retreat. Its stunning natural beauty, world-class skiing and abundance of cultural events have made Aspen-Snowmass a desirable location for both primary and secondary residences, the appeal of which accelerated during the pandemic. The local real estate market has been hot in recent years, with prices and volume of sales reaching record highs and inventory levels dwindling to record lows.
In 2019, the total volume of sales was just under $2 billion. That number skyrocketed to over $4.2 billion in sales in 2020 and over $4.6 billion in sales in 2021. In 2022, that number moderated somewhat to around $3.5 billion in sales, a record year behind 2020 and 2021.
Much of the market activity in the past three years has been driven by the pandemic migration, low interest rates and buyers from the technology and finance sectors who have benefited from soaring stock prices. The recent bank failures could, however, throw a wrench into the underpinnings of the forces driving our market. One potential impact of the bank failures could be a tightening of credit availability. When banks fail, it can create a ripple effect throughout the financial system, leading to a reduction in lending activity. If lenders become more cautious or risk-averse, then it could become more difficult for buyers to secure financing for real estate purchases either directly or indirectly.
Another potential impact of the bank failures could be a decrease in confidence among investors. Real estate often is seen as a safe haven asset, particularly for high-net-worth individuals. However, if the recent bank failures create a sense of instability or uncertainty, investors may become more hesitant to invest in the market. This also could lead to a decrease in demand for properties in secondary home markets such as ski resorts.
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank, in particular, could have a significant impact on the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market. Silicon Valley Bank is known for its focus on technology startups and venture capital, and many of its clients are based in the San Francisco Bay area. This means the bank may have had a large number of clients who were interested in investing in real estate in the Aspen area or other luxury markets. If these clients lose confidence in their financial situation, they could become less interested in making big investments in luxury markets, which could also have a noticeable impact on the overall demand for real estate in the Aspen-Snowmass area. If these bank failures create liquidity issues in the technology industry, property owners from that industry may be motivated to sell recently purchased properties in our area to create liquidity, adding to the overall inventory of properties for sale.
Another indicator to keep a close eye on is the direction of the stock market, which peaked at the end of 2021. From that time, through October 2022, the market lost 25% of its value. Since October, the market trended upward about 15% through the end of January. Since that time, the market has declined about 5.4% with a great deal of volatility in the past 10-days since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
Historically, the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market has been closely correlated to the stock market. When the stock market does well, the Aspen real estate market follows. The reverse also has been the case. These recent bank failures could extend the downward slope of the stock market that started in late 2021. If this turns out to be the case, then these bank failures could have an indirect dampening effect on our local real estate market.
Of course, it's important to note that the full impact of the bank failures on the real estate market in the Aspen area is still uncertain. There are many factors that could come into play, and it’s possible that the market could continue to perform well despite these recent events. However, it’s also possible that the market could experience some turbulence in the coming months as the fallout from the bank failures becomes clearer. Additionally, the high-net-worth individuals who are attracted to Aspen may be less sensitive to economic fluctuations than other types of buyers, as they often have a significant amount of wealth to draw upon. Regardless, these bank failures could be cause for concern.