Adding to Aspen’s collection of go-to coffee houses for locals and visitors alike, Unravel Aspen opened its doors to the community on Dec. 24.
Unravel Aspen is Gravity Haus’ newest coffee shop location, bringing its community of modern adventurers to the Roaring Fork Valley. Gravity Haus was founded in 2019 in Breckenridge and has since grown to include locations in Vail, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs and northern California. Unravel, Gravity Haus’ coffee brand, offers 16 different kinds of Ethiopian coffee online and in stores in Denver, Vail, Breckenridge and Winter Park.
For development partner Gordon Bronson, an Aspen native, the recent expansion is the most exciting one yet.
“I’m an Aspen native — I was born and raised here,” Bronson said. “The project here is really about building an amazing community that brings together people who live here, people who are visiting, and creating an awesome space for people to meet who are excited to have an adventure.”
Since opening on Christmas Eve, Unravel has been bustling with new customers. With a bar, individual tables for work or privacy and a separate space with a couch for friends to gather, Bronson said that the hope is for the coffee house to be an inviting place for a variety of different needs.
Indeed, coffee isn’t all that Unravel will be bringing to Aspen. In the coming weeks and months, the coffee house will expand to include a Dryland fitness facility, rentable offices and workspaces, a dining room, ski lockers, locker rooms and a hot tub, sauna and cold plunge. In addition, Unravel customers will have the same access to Gravity Haus member perks as all of its other locations — including Haus Quiver gear access, a tool for members to quickly find adventure gear, and JoinMe.
“The idea behind Haus Quiver is, how do you make it easier to go on an adventure?” Bronson said. “JoinMe is where you can find other people that are looking to go on adventures. That’s something we’re going to do a lot more with over the winter in Aspen. People can say, ‘Hey, I’m planning to skin up Tiehack tomorrow, who wants to come?’”
Unravel also plans to host community events from après afternoons to local gatherings, a few of which are already on the calendar. In addition to its daily breakfast, lunch and coffee menus, the coffee house will offer additional touches during the ski season.
“We’re going to have coffee during the day, and we have really yummy breakfast food, lunch food and light bites,” Bronson said. “We’ll do après with a full menu of après things — beer, wine, liquor, snacks — and have it be a place that people can come and hang in ski boots or after a bike ride.”
For more information and access to the Gravity Haus community and things like JoinMe and Haus Quiver, download the Gravity Haus app or visit gravityhaus.com. The coffee house is located at 315 E. Hyman Avenue and is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.