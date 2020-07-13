Aspen’s engaged electorate helped lead the women’s suffrage movement 100 years ago, and continues to show up at the polls. Is that enough?
This week: Pitkin County public health orders fall in line with state regulations, a breakdown of Colorado’s primary election, and a look at upcoming developments in the Aspen Airport Business Center. Host Alycin Bektesh is joined by Andre Salvail and Megan Tackett.
