Here’s a brief listing of the various candidate races on most Pitkin County voter ballots. Contests in which there is only a single candidate with no opponent are not included. (D) denotes Democrat; (R) denotes Republican; other political parties are fully named.
• U.S. Senate: Michael Bennet (D), Joe O’Dea (R), T.J. Cole (Unity), Brian Peotter (Libertarian); Frank Atwood (Approval Voting)
• U.S. House District 3: Adam Frisch (D) vs. Lauren Boebert (R)
• Governor/Lt. Governor: Heidi Ganahl/Danny Moore (R), Jared Polis/Dianne Primavera (D), Paul Noel Florino/Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni (Unity), Danielle Neuschwanger/Darryl Gibbs (American Constitution), Kevin Ruskusky/Michelle Poague (Libertarian)
• Secretary of State: Pam Anderson (R), Jena Griswold (D), Gary Swing (Unity), Jan Kok (Approval Voting), Amanda Campbell (American Constitution), Bennett Rutledge (Libertarian)
• State Treasurer: Dave Young (D), Lang Sias (R), Anthony J. Delgado (Libertarian)
• Attorney General: John Kellner (R), Phil Weiser (D), William F. Robinson (Libertarian)
• State Board of Education: Kathy Plomer (D), Dan Maloit (R), Ryan Van Gundy (Libertarian), Erica Bodenstab (Unity)
• State Representative (District 57): Perry Will (R) vs. Elizabeth Velasco (D)
• Pitkin County Commissioner (District 2): Kelly McNicholas Kury (D) vs. Erin Smiddy (no party)
• Pitkin County Sheriff: Michael Buglione (D) vs. Joe DiSalvo (no party)
• Snowmass Village Mayor*: William K. Madsen vs. Reed Lewis (political parties not listed)
• Snowmass Village Town Council* (vote for two): Matthew Dube, Thomas S. Goode, Britta Gustafson, Susan Marolt (political parties not listed)
(*) The town of Snowmass Village candidate races will appear only on ballots for Snowmass Village voters.