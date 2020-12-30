Note from the editor:
Today and Thursday, the Aspen Daily News runs its annual review of the year’s biggest stories — and what a year it’s been. In today’s paper, we recount five of the Top 10 stories that impacted the community, from No. 6 through No. 10. This year seemingly more than ever, the look back serves as a reminder of from where we’ve come as a community. Unsurprisingly, the bottom half of the list are articles from the beginning months of the year, when this editor found herself practicing saying “epidemiological” aloud and reading the latest in the New England Journal of Medicine to keep up with what exactly was known about a novel coronavirus responsible for a disease called COVID-19.
Many of these are stories of loss and confusion and plans that would never come to be. The champagne bottles that couldn't be popped with friends to commemorate a four-decade restaurant legacy. Public officials and members of the public alike making heads or tails of conflicting information that changed by the hour. The devastating loss of a child. They’re all important documentation of the human condition and a community that, we believe, did its best with what it had when faced with — we hope — a 100-year event like a pandemic. It makes us long for the days when overflowing trash at the post office was the most of our concerns.
No. 6: Another Pitkin County COVID-19 case reported
One new positive COVID-19 case was confirmed March 19 by the Pitkin County Incident Management Team, alongside four negative test results.
That put the number of negative tests at 17, though there was some discrepancy between the local and state reporting regarding the number of confirmed positive cases in Pitkin County.
Those two cases — which were announced during a community meeting broadcast online and through GrassrootsTV — brought the total number of cases at the time from 11 to 13. By that count, the total number of cases in Pitkin County was thus 14.
But those two cases were not confirmed through testing, Aspen Police Department assistant chief and IMT public information officer Bill Linn confirmed, which created the discrepancy between local and state reporting that would be the source of many future health board meeting discussions and weeks of confusion. As of the Wednesday following the county announcement, even with the report of the new positive case, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was still reporting 11 cases in Pitkin County.
In the early days of the pandemic, access to testing was limited, but public health officials had established a COVID-19 hotline manned largely by volunteers. Aspen local Liz Iacullo volunteered to help answer calls to the hotline Tuesday, the day after the new cases had been announced. In a six-hour shift, she spoke to many, many people concerned about symptoms, she said.
“I feel like people read 13 confirmed cases in the county, but I spent six hours yesterday talking to sick people on the phone,” she said. “There are so many sick people. I talked to a lot of people who have never seen a doctor, but they have symptoms.”
With limited testing availability and not tracking hotline calls, then-Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann acknowledged in that March 19 community meeting the importance of creating some kind of epidemiological record of COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County — infrastructure that, two weeks after the first confirmed cases in Aspen, did not exist.
— Megan Tackett
No. 7: Goodbye Gwyn’s
The resemblance between Gwyn Knowlton and her daughter Whitney Gordon-Stalker is evident.
Their expressions are friendly and warm, but at the start of the 2019-20 season, their faces could not hide a trace of sadness. After a 40-year run serving an average of 2,000 guests a day at Gwyn’s High Alpine, the family-run restaurant closed its doors at the conclusion of what ended up being an abridged ski season. At the time — when nobody foresaw a pandemic shuttering, well, everything — the family had planned to host a final party and farewell at the restaurant on April 11, as well as other festivities throughout the season.
“We’ve had the most amazing run, and we just have to look at it like that,” Knowlton said, “and celebrate the end of it all.”
Knowlton was just as involved in the day-to-day operations of her namesake restaurant as she was in the early years when she and then-husband George Gordon opened the doors in the winter of 1979.
“My favorite is, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s really a Gwyn?’” Gordon-Stalker said of guests’ reactions when they learned of the former restaurant’s rich history.
In its place, Aspen Skiing Co. opened distinct concepts housed under the one large roof at the start of the 2020-21 season: the High Alpine and Alpin Room restaurants.
— Alycin Bektesh
No. 8: Pitkin County ceases general testing for coronavirus
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on March 13 — including five more in Eagle County — but none of them were in Pitkin County.
There were two primary reasons for that, and it’s not because the coronavirus-caused disease has plateaued in Aspen. Some tests that had been couriered to the testing labs simply hadn’t been returned yet — and then there was the fact that Pitkin County was no longer testing people not already exhibiting severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
“We knew there would be a point in time in which we would have community spread, and that’s a point in time we can’t trace back the case to an original source, it’s an unknown,” then-Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann said. “What’s interesting in our community is we don’t have the data to show it’s community spread, but we are moving into a different response not having the data, but knowing it’s happening.”
As such, she continued, the county’s Incident Management Team, or IMT, was shifting from a strategy of containment to one of mitigation — meaning that rather than focusing on epidemiological case-by-case contact investigations, the new message was one of social distancing. That Thursday night, March 12, around 9 p.m., Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties announced that, with some exceptions such as restaurants, any gathering of more than 50 people would be prohibited until at least April 8.
That same day, the IMT established a drive-thru testing site at the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department’s Aspen Village location — earning Pitkin County explicit praise from Gov. Jared Polis — before ceasing the operation by 2:30 that afternoon.
Aspen Valley Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dave Ressler maintained that while testing was initially useful for confirming the virus’ presence in the area, since no specific treatment yet existed for the novel coronavirus, testing no longer was an effective use of resources.
“With respect to testing, we know that the community has been anticipating testing, and we came out as a community aggressively once it was identified we might have the virus in the valley because we needed to know,” he said. “The testing was never intended to be a treatment of the symptoms and it doesn’t change the course. It doesn’t serve anybody’s purpose to continue that testing, considering there are limited resources.”
— Megan Tackett
No. 9: Aspen postmaster says she’s working to get fully staffed
Following the Christmas-season crunch of being short-staffed with a massive daily volume of packages to deliver, the U.S. Postal Service in February said it was doing what it could to try to stabilize its Aspen operations.
Stability would come with hiring people and keeping them here — a difficult task, given the scarcity of local affordable-housing opportunities, according to then-postmaster Aleicia Dickson, who managed the Aspen and Snowmass Village mail facilities and personnel.
Though the holidays were over, the two offices were continually busy because of the winter tourism season. Local postal workers are busiest “when the mountain is open,” Dickson said.
In the fall of 2019, Dickson was able to borrow personnel from other regional post offices to help ease the workload as she tried to bring the Aspen facility to full staff and make seasonal hires. As Christmas approached, the borrowed workers had to return to the places from where they originated and the seasonal positions went unfilled, factors that contributed to some operational issues later in the year.
“I’m down five city carriers and six clerks,” she said in a February interview. “We’re getting the work done, but it’s costing us the overtime. I currently have one custodian, who’s not available for work right now. I’m attempting to hire postal-support employees who can cover the custodial needs.”
Dickson had to remove all of the trash receptacles in the Aspen office because customers were adding to the pile when the receptacles were already full. It had to be done, she said, because even discarded mail contains fodder for identity thieves.
Because of labor rules, Dickson couldn’t just go and refill the other four jobs. “We’re trying to open negotiations [to be able to create more PTF jobs] but have been unsuccessful, but headquarters is trying to figure something out,” she said. “I can’t just reopen those positions.”
— Andre Salvail
No. 10: Driver cited in fatal crash
The driver of a GMC SUV who on March 13 was involved in a crash that killed a 5-year-old pedestrian was cited with careless driving resulting in death, a class 1 misdemeanor.
Heidi Houston, 67, was identified in the traffic report, according to an Aspen police press release.
The release also identified the 5-year-old victim.
“The victim, Hannah Heusgen, age 5, was crossing Galena Street with her family when the accident occurred,” it states. “She was pronounced dead from her injuries at Aspen Valley Hospital at 1 p.m. Huesgen was identified as a resident of New York City. The victim's family is requesting privacy to cope with this tragedy.”
— Megan Tackett