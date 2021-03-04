5-Star program-certified businesses in Pitkin County are now operating at the Blue-level on the COVID-19 dial, Pitkin County announced Wednesday.
That’s because as of March 2, “the Colorado Department of Health (CDPHE) reported that Colorado had met the state-wide goal of vaccinating 70% of all Coloradans aged 70 and above. While Pitkin County's report card has been failing due to our incidence rate going into Level Orange (above 300 cases), CDPHE has just changed their guidance for counties with populations under 30,000. Counties with populations under 30,00 can now use a one-week comparable case count in lieu of incidence rate,” the release stated.
That’s good news to local businesses that qualify.
“5-Star gives businesses another tool to help navigate COVID,” Michael Goldberg, co-owner of Matsuhisa and BellyUp Aspen, was quoted as saying in the statement.
“It won’t work the same for everyone, but it gives us a degree of predictability in an otherwise unpredictable environment. Every additional customer is a benefit, and certification under 5-Star recognizes that, and gives us a path to more operating flexibility.”
Starting March 3, 5-Star-certified businesses are allowed to operate at Level Blue capacities while following 5 Star requirements:
They include the following:
Restaurants: 50% or 175 people, exclusive of staff, whichever is fewer. If using distancing space calculator, the business may to go up to 225 people within usable space. Alcohol sales must conclude by 12 a.m.
Gyms/fitness centers: 50% or 175 excluding staff and coaches.
Personal Services: 50% or 50 people.
The following are the Pitkin County 5-Star certified businesses as of March 3:
7908 Aspen
3 Peaks Snowmass Club
Ajax Tavern
Alux Spalon
Aspen Gymnastics
Aspen Mountain Club
Aspen Recreation Center
Bumps
Campo De Fiori
Caribou Club
Cliffhouse
Cloud 9
Elk Camp
French Alpine Bistro
Full Circle Salon
Hickory House
High Alpine Restaurant
Hooch
Ice Garden
Jimmy’s
L'Hostaria Ristorante
Limelight Hotel Aspen
Limelight Snowmass
Lynn Britt Cabin
Matsuhisa
Mawa’s Kitchen
Merry-Go-Round
Mezzaluna
Plato’s at Aspen Meadows
Propaganda Pie
Red Brick
Sam’s Restaurant
Snowmass Kitchen-Westin Snowmass
Snowmass Recreation Center
Tatanka
The Sundeck
The Village Tasting Room
The W Hotel
Two Creeks
Ullrof
Up 4 Pizza
Velvet Buck at St. Regis Aspen
Viceroy Snowmass – Toro and Nest
Vimana Yoga