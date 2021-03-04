sundeck

5-Star program-certified businesses in Pitkin County are now operating at the Blue-level on the COVID-19 dial, Pitkin County announced Wednesday.

That’s because as of March 2, “the Colorado Department of Health (CDPHE) reported that Colorado had met the state-wide goal of vaccinating 70% of all Coloradans aged 70 and above. While Pitkin County's report card has been failing due to our incidence rate going into Level Orange (above 300 cases), CDPHE has just changed their guidance for counties with populations under 30,000. Counties with populations under 30,00 can now use a one-week comparable case count in lieu of incidence rate,” the release stated.

That’s good news to local businesses that qualify.

“5-Star gives businesses another tool to help navigate COVID,” Michael Goldberg, co-owner of Matsuhisa and BellyUp Aspen, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“It won’t work the same for everyone, but it gives us a degree of predictability in an otherwise unpredictable environment. Every additional customer is a benefit, and certification under 5-Star recognizes that, and gives us a path to more operating flexibility.”

Starting March 3, 5-Star-certified businesses are allowed to operate at Level Blue capacities while following 5 Star requirements: 

They include the following:

Restaurants: 50% or 175 people, exclusive of staff, whichever is fewer. If using distancing space calculator, the business may to go up to 225 people within usable space. Alcohol sales must conclude by 12 a.m.

Gyms/fitness centers: 50% or 175 excluding staff and coaches. 

Personal Services: 50% or 50 people.

 

The following are the Pitkin County 5-Star certified businesses as of March 3:

 

7908 Aspen

3 Peaks Snowmass Club

Ajax Tavern

Alux Spalon

Aspen Gymnastics

Aspen Mountain Club

Aspen Recreation Center

Bumps

Campo De Fiori

Caribou Club

Cliffhouse

Cloud 9

Elk Camp

French Alpine Bistro

Full Circle Salon

Hickory House

High Alpine Restaurant

Hooch

Ice Garden

Jimmy’s

L'Hostaria Ristorante

Limelight Hotel Aspen

Limelight Snowmass

Lynn Britt Cabin

Matsuhisa

Mawa’s Kitchen

Merry-Go-Round

Mezzaluna

Plato’s at Aspen Meadows

Propaganda Pie

Red Brick

Sam’s Restaurant

Snowmass Kitchen-Westin Snowmass

Snowmass Recreation Center

Tatanka

The Sundeck

The Village Tasting Room

The W Hotel

Two Creeks

Ullrof

Up 4 Pizza

Velvet Buck at St. Regis Aspen

Viceroy Snowmass – Toro and Nest

Vimana Yoga

