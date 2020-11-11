Just as Roaring Fork High School transitioned to completely distance learning this week after an unsustainable number of staff were quarantined, so too did Aspen High School have to make a similar decision just one day into the school week.
“[They’re going] 100% virtual,” Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh said Tuesday. “We’re up to 14 staff out on quarantine. “We just can’t sustain that.”
That said, he emphasized, the student body has remained healthy — and he credited the district’s widespread testing program for creating confidence in that assessment.
“It has absolutely nothing to do with our testing; in fact, we found no students [who tested positive] at the high school with our testing,” he said. “We’ve got one staff member, which we found last week, and we’ve got one middle school student — but don’t believe she contracted it at school.”
Most of Tuesday, then, was spent by administration focusing on Aspen Middle School. Baugh cited a strong performance from the “A-Week, B-Week” cohort system.
“Our cohort [system] is working perfectly,” he said. “That part’s working out just swell.”
As for transitioning the high schoolers, it came down to a matter of logistics.
“The challenge that we had was getting everyone notified in time, and that’s always the challenge. Our biggest problem is extracurricular activities,” he said, adding that Halloween gatherings also added to increased contact tracing efforts.
County catching up
To date, Pitkin County has received 3,000 Curative oral COVID-19 tests — but has several thousands more en route, County Manager Jon Peacock confirmed during a work session Tuesday.
According to Peacock, on Oct. 31, the county ordered 6,000 tests from Los Angeles-based Curative — the vendor that processes the Aspen School District’s weekly testing program — and 3,000 Abbot BinaxNOW antigen rapid tests. Then, just days later on Nov. 3, a second order was placed for an additional 5,000 Curative tests and 4,000 more BinaxNOW, which the federal government in late September announced it would be distributing to state governments to assist in reopening efforts.
“We’re still waiting to receive those,” Peacock said of the latter order. “The initial allotment of Curative tests is being used by [Aspen Valley Hospital] now at the midvalley site in Basalt. We are also on the list for a testing kiosk from Curative to collect samples there.”
Peacock believed the Curative testing site kiosk would be delivered within seven to 10 days.
Earlier this month, AVH opened a drive-thru testing site at the Midvalley Health Institute parking lot, 1460 E. Valley Road in Basalt. The midvalley site does not require a physician’s referral and provides testing Wednesday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Peacock did not provide a firm date as to when the recently ordered tests would arrive but did say the county expected them soon.
The county hopes to eventually be able to provide between 23,500 and 26,000 tests annually to its residents, commuting workers and visitors.
According to Peacock, the county was working on finalizing agreements with AVH and COVID Check Colorado to expand testing sites in Aspen, Basalt and Snowmass Village.
“These will not require a doctor’s referral,” Peacock clarified of those forthcoming testing sites.
Commissioner George Newman called the influx of testing “great news” but also questioned where the county was with respect to contact tracing. Peacock said the county was working on identifying 10 additional individuals who would be dedicated to case investigation and contact tracing for surge capacity.
“We need that right now,” Peacock said.
It was evident during Tuesday’s work session that commissioners had heard from constituents concerning testing from throughout the county.
“I wanted to be able to say something to the community so they know that, you know, we’ve been on this 24/7, looking at every possible … possibility for testing,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said. “It’s a complicated issue. It’s more complicated than what we’re hearing or reading, often, in the newspaper or elsewhere.”
Poschman wanted the county to prepare a statement to suggest that the county was “on top” of testing and that it was a “multifaceted challenge.”
“It just might be helpful to have an explanation,” Poschman said.
Thursday, Pitkin County and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association will co-host a virtual town hall meeting, beginning at 10 a.m., to address and hear from the local business community concerning the pandemic and approaching winter season.
According to Pitkin County Policy and Project Manager Kara Silbernagel, Thursday’s town hall will include updates on the possibility of more stringent COVID-19 restrictions and changes to business safety plans.
“This is not only an opportunity for the business community to hear the current status, but also an opportunity for Pitkin County Public Health to also hear the concerns and needs for the business community about what tools and resources they need,” Silbernagel said in an email.