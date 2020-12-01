Since the Aspen School District began its own on-campus COVID-19 testing six weeks ago, there have been four positives out of roughly 1,100 tests performed, Superintendent David Baugh reported to the Board of Education Monday evening.
The positive tests came from two Aspen Middle School students and two Aspen High School staff members. An additional 19 positive test results were found in staff and students through outside testing, and those results came from 11 students, seven staff and one substitute teacher.
The school’s tests were voluntary and meant for asymptomatic people, and were performed at no cost to students and staff using CARES money. Curative Inc., a California-based company, provided the tests, which were conducted by a mouth swab. It takes about 20 seconds to obtain a saliva sample and 48 hours for results.
Since Oct. 20, 76 staff members and 231 students have quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19. Those numbers include results from The Cottage preschool, Aspen Elementary School, Aspen Middle School and Aspen High School.
Baugh paraphrased something school board member Katy Frisch said in an earlier meeting: “We don’t have a COVID outbreak, we have a quarantine outbreak.”
“We’re hoping that quarantining will shorten moving forward,” Baugh added, noting that the state may release new information this week as it is constantly updating procedures.
“We’re continuing to learn a lot more about COVID-19, and schools seem to be one of the safest places in the country, and certainly from the student-transmission perspective, it seems to be one of the safest places and models to be a student,” he added.
Due to a surge in coronavirus cases among high school students, they returned to remote learning in mid-November. The remote learning is scheduled through Friday.
This week, elementary and middle school students have been learning remotely this week as well, which Baugh announced in a letter to families Nov. 20, saying it was a precautionary measure since many families were traveling for Thanksgiving.
“While our actual incidence rate is relatively low, our actual quarantining rate is high, which is the nature of schools. This will also allow us to evaluate any changes in the county and community health status,” he wrote.
School officials said they would make an announcement on Thursday, at the latest, about the learning model for the coming weeks, which will be based on public health information.
Another round of Curative tests is scheduled for staff and students this Thursday, and Baugh said the administration is hopeful to have enough tests to last through 2020. Testing is only for staff and students, and family members looking for a test, for reasons like traveling over Thanksgiving, can request one through the city of Aspen.
“We’re trying to make sure we have enough tests to finish the year strong,” he said.