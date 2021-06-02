The Aspen City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lift the city’s remaining indoor mask mandate.
“With joy — yes,” Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said during Tuesday’s roll call vote.
The resolution to rescind Aspen’s remaining face covering requirements went into effect immediately following Tuesday’s vote.
However, Pitkin County’s public health order requires individuals 2 years of age and older to wear face coverings in public indoor settings and on public transportation. Businesses in Aspen, Snowmass Village or anywhere in the county may allow individuals to remove their masks indoors but only if at least 80% of those in attendance at the venue have shown proof of vaccination.
A Pitkin County Board of Health meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, a week earlier than originally planned, in order to address local mask-wearing requirements as tourists head to the region for the summer season. Although an official agenda has not yet been published, Thursday’s special BOH meeting will focus on whether or not to ease the county’s mask restrictions.
“This meeting is being called in light of stakeholder feedback and requests to reconsider the Pitkin County public health order based on the updated CDC guidance and updated state public health order,” Tracy Trulove, Pitkin County COVID-19 Response and Recovery public information officer, said Friday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, fully vaccinated people can resume normal activities “without a mask” unless required by federal, state or local regulations such as Pitkin County’s indoor mask mandate.
On May 14, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis amended his executive order to allow fully vaccinated people to go without “any type of face covering in any setting” unless required by a local jurisdiction. Although Polis “encouraged” people who were not fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks indoors, he no longer required them in his amended executive order.
Although the decision to rescind the city’s indoor mask mandate was unanimous, Councilor Rachael Richards expressed concern about the ramifications it may have on children or people who may not be able to get vaccinated due to health reasons.
“A great number of states are still … having real pockets of flare-up. Unfortunately, a lot of those states like to send visitors to Aspen for the summer and I’m really concerned with that,” Richards said. “Whether you’re immunocompromised or young or have other issues, this is a very dangerous time … and we will have dangerous crowds in our town.”
Whether or not the Pitkin County Board of Health will rescind the county’s indoor mask mandate remains to be seen Thursday. However, individual businesses may continue to require their staff and customers to wear masks regardless of Thursday’s BOH decision.
Aspen Mayor Torre implored the community to respect personal decision-making around mask wearing and a business’ right to require face coverings too.
“We should all be supportive of their decision to do so,” Torre said. “There are some businesses that will still be asking for their patrons to wear a mask and please abide by that.”