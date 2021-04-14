The mandatory mask zone for downtown Aspen will continue beyond its May 1 expiration date — but may look a little different in the future, as Aspen City Council members on Tuesday said they want some of Ordinance 9’s specifics to be hammered out when it is reviewed during second reading on April 27.
Council voted 4-1 in favor on first reading Tuesday evening, with Skippy Mesirow the lone no vote.
One of the arguments in favor of extending the face covering regulations is that it will be in concert with Snowmass Village, whose council on April 5 voted to extend the mandatory zone, including the Snowmass Mall, Snowmass Center and Base Village, to June 7. Aspen City Manager Sara Ott said Pitkin County’s public health order on face coverings is in place at least through the end of May.
“My big concern is clear messaging and alignment,” said Mayor Torre, adding that he didn’t want Aspen to be “the hole in the donut” in terms of enforcement by neighboring jurisdictions.
Ordinance 9 extends the provisions of a prior ordinance to June 7 but with a difference: by classifying it as an emergency ordinance, which requires two meetings, it can go into effect immediately. And that would prevent a lapse in coverage.
An emergency ordinance also requires four out of five votes, which were achieved Tuesday by Mayor Torre, Ann Mullins, Ward Hauenstein and Rachel Richards.
While most favored continuing the mask mandate indoors, several council members said at the upcoming April 27 meeting that they are interested in examining whether the outdoors mask regulations can and should be relaxed.
“Transmission outdoors is pretty minimal,” Hauenstein said. He said that at the second reading, “I would invite that discussion of removing the outdoor element and keeping the indoor element.”
City Attorney Jim True said the ordinance could be amended to be duplicative of what Pitkin County is doing in terms of its mask mandate.
Torre, who allowed that he supported first reading of the ordinance partly because it required four “yes” votes, said he isn’t certain how he will vote in two weeks.
Mesirow said Tuesday he won’t be supporting the extension in part because by early May, those in the community interested in being vaccinated will likely have done so.
“If the standard is we will always have a mask mandate because something is dangerous … then we’ve just accepted that for the rest of our lives,” he said.
Two councillors, Mullins and Richards, were strongly in favor of the mask extension. One of Mullins’ assertions was how crowded downtown Aspen gets during summer and that people don’t always maintain a 6-foot separation, especially when they are partying.
Richards said she wholeheartedly supports continuing the mask mandate.
“Where we are right now is a race between variants and vaccines,” Richards said, while pointing out that Pitkin County is still considered as an extreme risk category. She also said the number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado are on the rise.
“I will take whatever grief comes with extending it to June 7, but I think at a bare minimum we should extend it to June 7,” Richards said.
The town of Basalt’s face covering requirement expires on April 28, unless that council votes to extend it during its April 27 meeting, said Town Clerk Pam Schilling.