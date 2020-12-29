Despite the past few days being the busiest on the slopes this season, numbers are still below what Aspen Skiing Co. had initially anticipated for the holidays.
Of course, what this season would bring was anyone’s guess, but a spike in COVID-19 cases locally, nationally and internationally — compounded by news of Pitkin County’s visitor affidavit — led to a flurry of last-minute cancellations among Aspen Snowmass guests, SkiCo vice president of communications Jeff Hanle said Monday.
“It’s not as busy as we hoped it would be and had projected it would be, but that happened over a very short time period as we got closer to the holidays, things started getting worse and people started changing their plans,” Hanle said. “With tighter county restrictions, with tighter travel restrictions, with quarantine periods when you return home from travel, people just decided, maybe it wasn’t the time to take a trip. And while it’s disappointing, we understand that. We’re all in the same boat here.”
In years past at peak holiday periods, Aspen Snowmass’ four mountains have altogether seen more than 20,000 daily skier visits, Hanle said. While SkiCo generally does not disclose skier visits per company policy, he offered, “Let’s just say we’re not anywhere near that right now.”
That said, SkiCo is seeing an uptick in numbers through this week and even into January.
“It looks to us from what we can see with pre-purchased tickets and pre-purchased lessons and rentals and Ikon Pass reservations, that our numbers are going to keep going up beyond the New Year — so let’s just wait and see how the holidays end up there, because it does seem to be that from here forward is going to be our busiest stretch over the next seven days or so,” Hanle said. “The first week of January right now is looking fairly strong, compared to even the past week we just went through. So we might see a little bit of a different travel pattern this year.”
In an effort to mitigate crowds on the hill this season, SkiCo this year introduced a variety of “valley passes” offered exclusively for local residents, at a discounted rate and with blackout dates over the Christmas-New Year’s holidays (Dec. 26-Jan. 2) and President’s Day Weekend (Feb. 13-14).
With the valley passes, locals have the option to purchase a single-day lift ticket at 50% of the walkup cost. Holiday lift tickets are costliest of the season, Hanle noted, “so this would be the most expensive time of the year to do that.” From Jan. 4-31, however, single-day tickets will be “highly discounted,” he said, and only an additional $49 per day for valley passholders.
SkiCo also implemented blackout dates for uphilling during business hours (9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.) over the holidays and President’s Day Weekend.
Hanle said that, for the most part, the local community has been receptive to this season’s COVID-19 related adjustments, structural changes and blackout dates.
“For the most part, people understood what we were trying to do, they understood that they would pay a much better price to give up the holidays, and if they decided they wanted to ski over the holidays, they still have that option to just add a day onto their pass,” he said. “So hopefully it didn’t come as a surprise to too many people. But you can never make everybody happy.”
Evidently the blackout dates came as a surprise to some uphillers, as SkiCo has still encountered folks skinning during operational hours.
“People still seem to be finding their way onto the hill, but we’re politely asking them to turn it around or you can still uphill prior to when we open or after we close,” Hanle said, adding shortly after, “it’s not problematic and I don’t believe it’s people who are flagrantly violating a policy or anything. They just didn’t get the message or see the signage.”