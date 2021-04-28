Masks won’t be required outdoors in the city of Aspen effective Saturday unless social distancing cannot be maintained with persons of unrelated households, following Aspen City Council’s 4-0 vote Tuesday night in favor of easing the face covering restriction.
The requirement of mask-wearing indoors continues within the city limits until at least June 7, following the unanimous decision on an emergency ordinance that required the votes of all seated City Council members Tuesday.
“I do support wearing a mask,” Aspen Mayor Torre said. “But I don’t think it needs to be mandated in the outdoor zones here.”
Also Tuesday night, the town of Basalt voted to extend its face covering requirement until June 8.
Mayor Torre was joined in voting yes for the amended version of the emergency ordinance by council members Ann Mullins, Ward Hauenstein and Rachel Richards. Hauenstein and the mayor were the strongest advocates for lifting the outdoor restriction, as Hauenstein noted during the meeting, “The time has come to let this expire.”
Richards had initially advocated for keeping the outdoor mask restriction in place until June 7 – which is the same date as the town of Snowmass Village – but said she supported the majority position of council, and ultimately voted in favor of the amended ordinance.
Richards said she comes in contact with people in the community and at her other job who say they are fearful of lessened mask restrictions.
“I’m worried we’re going to be opening it for others while we literally close it down for the community,” she said during the meeting.
On April 26, Pitkin County moved to level blue capacities on the state’s COVID-19 dial following six straight days of case counts below 30 and decreasing positivity rates.
And it’s safeguards offered by Pitkin County through its public board of health that gave city council members some assurances on Tuesday. Aspen City Manager Sara Ott said the health board will meet May 13 to revisit guidelines but that it will retain indoor face coverings until at least May 27.
In the city staff’s memo to council, consistency with the county guidelines was seen as important.
Ott gave updated vaccination figures to council Tuesday night, pointing out that 62% of Pitkin County is vaccinated with a goal to reach 70% by the end of May.
Also on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans on outdoor mask use and with friends from multiple households. The CDC continued to maintain that the unvaccinated still had to wear a mask at these types of gatherings.
Aspen Daily News reporter Matthew Bennett contributed to this report.