Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh recommended to the board of education Monday evening that the elementary school remain in its current hybrid model through at least the end of the week, but that middle schoolers join their high school counterparts in going completely virtual, beginning Wednesday.
Of the total 449 student enrollment at AMS, two students are out with COVID-19 and another three are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, according to Baugh’s presentation. More than 120 were participating in 100% distance learning, and 20 staff members are in quarantine.
AMS Principal Elizabeth Meador said her staff had been “very overwhelmed and surprised” by the sheer number of students who had, for whatever reason, opted to not return to classrooms after the district began partial in-person learning models.
“Within hours, our teachers had figured out that one member of the team was going to have to be dealing with the remote learners, so we pivoted quickly,” she said, praising the team. “Today, I think we had up to 100 kids that were in remote, and the teachers are very well equipped to deal with that. It’s exhausting and hard, but they’re equipped.”
Baugh didn’t fault anyone who had elected to keep a student at home during the pandemic.
“We knew winter was going to be really hard; we didn’t know it was going to be this hard. The lessons we’ve learned from a staggered opening is helping us at this point in time,” he said.
Still, he continued, he would always lobby for in-person learning so long as it can be done safely.
“We knew that even by opening that COVID would occur on campus, and that’s why we’ve gone to such extraordinary efforts to go into cohorts. It’s working as designed; the ramifications from going into quarantine is huge,” he said.
Baugh spent most of his afternoon Monday driving school buses, for instance, because of quarantined staff. After all, he noted, if a student does test positive, it’s not just the cohort that quarantines — it’s the entire busload, including the driver. But in operating in that capacity, Baugh said he witnessed firsthand, albeit anecdotally from a relatively small sample, how happy students seem to be to be able to socialize with their peers and teachers by going to school.
“If nothing else, next year, if we’re still in the same COVID boat, we need to open more aggressively and get more students in school sooner when the weather’s better,” he said, noting that warmer weather makes outdoor classrooms more conducive to open air and social distancing naturally feasible.
Decisions regarding all students at the elementary, middle and high schools learning models — in the case of the former, whether students will continue any level of in-classroom instruction and for the older grades, whether students will return to facilities at all — shall be revisited at the end of the month, either Nov. 28 or 29. Those choices will be guided by the county’s COVID-19 data, he emphasized.
If it hadn’t been for the district-wide testing program implemented at the start of the month, it was possible that the quarantine outbreak would have actually been a COVID-19 outbreak, Assistant Superintendent Tharyn Mulberry acknowledged.
Baugh said the testing program will resume Nov. 30, “maybe sooner.”
Pitkin County Public Health contributed to that Monday, supplying 2,000 tests to the district from Los Angeles-based Curative.
“We were actually able to open up a drive-thru kiosk in front of the high school this morning,” Baugh said.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said via email Monday that the county had received 3,000 tests and over the weekend saw an additional 5,400, bringing the total number on hand to 8,400.
“We have outstanding requests for another 5,400,” he said. “We’re working with [the schools], and we’re trying to get as much testing as we can on the ground.”
It’s sticky, he continued, because it’s another arena into which the department has been thrust in a less-than traditional sense.
“Health departments don’t do testing — we’re trying to help facilitate it and such, but we don’t do testing. We don’t do flu testing; we don’t do COVID testing. But it’s facilitated, and the health care system provides that, so we’re working on that together,” he said.
One sure thing the administration felt confident about? The future glory for the Skiers.
“I’m hopeful of a robust athletics season starting Jan. 4,” Baugh said. “It’s my belief the only way we won’t be competing is if the state shuts us down. I’m watching the snow accumulate on the mountain and am fully hopeful and optimistic that our kids will show ‘em Aspen tough. I’ve been watching the cross-country kids going at it, and I am in awe.”