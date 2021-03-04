Is an employer allowed to legally require an employee to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
It’s a complicated question — one from which local legal experts are seemingly shying away — rife with considerable nuances and constantly evolving circumstances amid already unprecedented territory.
There is not a clear, definitive answer from a credible federal or academic source that distinguishes between the vaccine’s current emergency use authorization versus that of a more traditional and outright Food and Drug Administration approval.
This distinction is critical because the two classifications — EUA and FDA-approved — are not one in the same and thus not considered as interchangeable legal classifications.
For instance: The simple answer as to whether an employer can require FDA-approved vaccination is: “Yes, but.” The conjunction is then followed by myriad exceptions as outlined in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, including those related to religion, disability, allergies, etc.
The commission, however, does not acknowledge or draw a distinction across the two types of vaccines, EUA and FDA-approved.
“Under an EUA, FDA may allow the use of unapproved medical products, or unapproved uses of approved medical products in an emergency to diagnose, treat or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions when certain statutory criteria have been met, including that there are no adequate, approved and available alternatives,” the FDA website explains of the status, specifying the COVID-19 pandemic as a situation that for public health reasons required issuing EUAs for rigorously tested (in mass control-placebo experiments) vaccines.
But the semantics between EUA and approval have implications still being navigated when it comes to workplace communications and employees’ privacy rights.
Put simply, Aspen School District human resources director Dan Blumberg said Wednesday: “Employers can require employees to get vaccines that are fully licensed by the FDA … Emergency Use Authorization [vaccines] stop short of being fully licensed, and so it has to remain totally voluntary.”
While Blumberg boasts more than a decade of experience working in human resources and has been “neck deep” following COVID-related HR policies since the onset of the pandemic one year ago, he made clear that he is not an attorney.
In reporting this story as more Pitkin County residents of working age become eligible to receive a COVID vaccine, the Aspen Daily News contacted nearly a dozen law firms within and outside the Roaring Fork Valley seeking clarification from a legal perspective. Although a few calls went unreturned, most resulted in a call back politely declining comment, citing their or their colleagues’ lack of knowledge on the issue.
“This nuance between the difference between a fully licensed vaccine and an emergency use authorization is not something that we’ve really had to cover at such a national level before, that there’s not a lot of precedence for it,” Blumberg said. “It’s an ongoing topic of discussion as people start to get vaccinated and these conversations get more in depth.”
The Aspen School District is an anomaly among local employers in that any employee that was seeking a vaccination has obtained it by now — at least the first shot — and therefore the majority of the staff have indeed received the first shot of either a Pfizer of Moderna vaccine (1,500 doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, also under EUA, will be administered Sunday). Regardless, like many employers locally and across the U.S., the school district is working to develop its COVID-19 vaccine policies as they relate to employees.
Blumberg said the distinction of EUA versus FDA-approved “will certainly play into” the school district’s analysis.
“I suspect this may result in a policy of ‘strong encouragement’ versus vaccination being ‘mandatory,’” he offered, “but those details are still to be determined.”
According to research this year from the Society for Human Resource Management, 28% of U.S. workers reported that they are “willing to lose their jobs over the COVID-19 vaccine.”
As the valley’s largest employer, Aspen Skiing Co. is following developments in federal and state law and practices as they relate to vaccines, Chief Human Resources Officer Jim Laing said Wednesday.
As of right now, this means the company is not requiring employees to get the vaccine, he said.
“From what we’ve seen so far, the vast majority of our employees who are eligible for a vaccination have been eager to get vaccinated. The majority of our staff are not yet eligible under the current system at this time, and we expect we will be closed for the season by the time most are eligible,” Laing wrote via email. “We are encouraging our employees to take advantage of any opportunity to lessen their risk of contracting the virus, and we feel vaccinations are crucial to the reopening of our business and returning to normal operations in the future.”