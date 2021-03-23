Figuring out summertime living wasn’t easy for the Aspen City Council during Monday’s worksession, when “activation” was the buzzword of the day, particularly as it pertains to outdoor dining and retail in right-of-ways.
Some lessons learned from 2020 informed this year’s looming summer season — which, overall, city staff, council members and surveyed members of the public all feel relatively optimistic about. But decisions have to be made early if execution is to go smoothly, especially as it pertains to ensuring an equitable, safe and aesthetically pleasing experience for everyone.
That means new rules for events and promotions, for instance. Short-term activities, such as outdoor pop-up events outside a retail space, may only show products currently sold in the respective brick-and-mortar establishment. Additionally, Parking Director Mitch Osure presented a staff recommendation that only one activation be permitted per block at one time, with no more than four at any given time throughout the downtown core.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow expressed his support for pop-up promotions and retailers’ ability to sell products otherwise not sold in stores themselves, pointing out that pop-up events of that nature can serve as an opportunity for smaller operations still in their start-up phases to test their wares in the market, before proof-of-concept is established enough for an Aspen retailer — often burdened by high rent and low square footage to house inventory — to commit to it long term.
He made his comments in the context of wanting to “offer that perspective” rather than “change any minds,” as his opinion on the matter represented the minority on council.
Ward Hauenstein, the incumbent candidate who won a second council term in November, felt that pop-up events can instead provide an opportunity for outside retailers to compete with more deeply connected shops in ways that can feel unfair.
“I know that it’s really unfair competition for somebody who isn’t paying rent, doesn’t have a presence, hasn’t had a long-term financial commitment to their business, to allow somebody to come in and do a pop-up and sell product that really competes with perhaps the business that is in front of, which happened last summer,” he said. “I support staff’s recommendation on this particular subject.”
Richards, too, supported the recommendation that pop-up events and promotions should be limited to one per block, as she was concerned Aspen’s downtown was losing its charm — and parking funds — to the often tented operations.
“I just don’t want to see our downtown turn into a white-tent California flea market. I think it starts to be tacky. Please bear in mind, our sidewalks are extremely narrow throughout town. We’re already really cramming those sidewalks now with activations,” she said. “I’m a little nervous about it, and I think if there’s a rotating schedule, yeah, I would agree if no one on a block wants to do it, maybe someone could do a few more. I think you’re going to have to meter them out.”
Where the sidewalk ends
Whether a retail pop-up event or an outdoor dining section, though, the area must be properly barricaded with either planters or jersey barriers that comply with new national standards, city engineer Trish Aragon told council members Monday.
While standards for jersey barriers remain the same, planters must be higher than last year, she said.
“What this results in is the barriers this year need to be continuous; last year we saw gaps in the barriers. In addition, the height and width of the barriers have changed nationally, so our criteria has also reflected that change,” she said.
Just what those barriers should look like and who should pay for and install them was a question on which council members did not settle on a unanimous answer.
“First option is having restaurants provide their own protection. While this minimizes the city’s cost in doing this, it also creates a less uniform look and it can place a financial burden on restaurants and also a coordination issue. This may not be something they typically do, so constructing these barriers might be a challenge for some of these restaurants,” Aragon said.
The other consideration would be for the city to provide the barriers — at between $7,000 and $9,000 per installment.
“That creates this uniform look. It does involve staff work in coordinating this, so it’s much more staff intensive, then there’s also the literal cost of materials and labor to do this,” she said.
Ultimately, it was agreed that some sort of beautification standard should exist and that jersey barriers, left in their “natural” state, don’t meet whatever that standard becomes. Torre was hoping to find a hybrid option, while councilmembers Mesirow, Hauenstein and Rachel Richards agreed that the cost of the barriers should fall on business proprietors. Meanwhile, councilmember Ann Mullins was clear in her stance that the city should sponsor them.
“Perhaps there’s some way the city could share the cost with the business. I would guess in the future that we may continue to do this outdoor dining. These barriers that the city provides then could be reused in the future. I think most important is consistency of quality, consistency of safety and just the overall aesthetics downtown,” she said. “All of these things would be more easily attained if the city was providing the barriers.”
Hauenstein remained firm in his thoughts regarding restaurants paying for their own barriers, however.
“I think the restaurant should pay for it, the city should approve it. The restaurants can be given some choices — a planter or a [jersey] barrier. Before they can start seating people, the restaurants assure the safety of the people using their establishment. You have a building code saying the roof has to be strong enough to withstand a snow load … you can’t sit in an activated right of way without the safety standards being met,” he said. “It’s at the expense of the restaurant, and the city sets the standards. That’s what I think.”
Mesirow and Richards agreed.
“I just can’t see us taking the cost on,” Richards said. “There starts to be an equity question. If we pay $120,000 to give the restaurants more space, where’s the $120,000 going to the retailers, to do something special for them?”
One thing that will be increased is enforcement for restaurants activating right-of-way spaces not following capacity and table-spacing rules, Osur said. All outside table areas will be marked with paint to define the specific areas, he said of staff recommendations. While first-time violators will be issued a warning, a second violation could net a proprietor a 30-day suspension from using the right of way.
Mask on, mask off
Despite Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn recommending to city council that members let the current mask zone mandate for the downtown core expire, as it’s set to do, May 1, only Mesirow was ready to accept that recommendation outright.
“Of course, it’s not a statement that this is behind us or over — it’s not even a removal of a mask mandate; it’s just a removal of a mask mandate that’s blanket over everyone,” Mesirow said. “Look, I think we’ve asked people — we’ve required, frankly — people to wear a mask in a unique situation in which lives were literally at risk. Not a few, but a lot of them.”
But that situation is no longer reflective of the present, he continued, echoing Linn’s points that societally, we collectively know more about the transmission habits of the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 and that, while masks should still be worn indoors, it no longer makes sense for a population with increased access to vaccinations to wear a mask while, for instance, sitting alone in Wagner Park or strolling down an otherwise empty pedestrian mall.
“For me, the risk has to meet the tool,” he said.
But Hauenstein, Richards and Mullin all weren’t quite ready to make that proverbial leap. That doesn’t mean they didn’t agree that targeted enforcement made more sense than a continued blanket policy, but — especially on the same day that Pitkin County announced the state was moving it back to Orange-level restrictions on the COVID dial — it was too soon for a May 1 expiration to feel prudent.
“I don’t support getting rid of the mask ordinance. I think we’re still in a really serious situation, and the potential for becoming worse because of the variants, which we don’t know much about,” Mullins said. “And with what I hear is pretty standard 20% of the population refusing to get vaccinated, there’s a lot of unknowns out there, and I think it's premature to get rid of this mask ordinance. We can take a look at it again.”
Council will hear the mask ordinance question again in April, with more conversation pending as the matter moves through two hearings, Torre pointed out.