The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners has little to no appetite for an estimated $102,000 the state has put on the table in exchange for the county voluntarily complying with “severe capacity restrictions” by Thursday.
To qualify, the county would have to move into the red level on the state’s COVID-19 dial, which is considered to be highly restrictive.
“I would think that we would have much more severe economic impacts by going into the [red alert] than taking what’s relatively not a whole lot of money to be distributed throughout the community,” Commissioner George Newman said during a special meeting Monday.
“Hopefully, the [Pitkin County] Board of Health will really understand that — especially going into the holiday period,” Newman said.
Last week, state legislators passed several COVID-19 relief bills during a special session, including one that will provide $37 million in direct relief payments to small businesses across the state. Currently at the orange level, Pitkin County would have to comply with the corresponding restrictions at the red level using the state’s measuring stick.
The Board of Health will meet on Thursday to evaluate the county’s latest COVID-19 metrics and possibly decide upon subsequent policy action.
At the current “orange-plus” level, Pitkin County’s restaurants, places of worship, and gyms can operate at 25% capacity indoors. Additionally, critical and non-critical retail businesses can operate at 50% capacity in accordance with the orange “high-risk” level on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
“The aid that the state is putting on the table is contingent on us being in the red,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said. “The ask of CDPHE was, did Pitkin County want to reconsider going into the red zone in order to qualify for these funds?”
Echoing Newman, Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury also did not believe voluntarily moving into the red by Dec. 10 was in the county’s best interest and may even do more harm than good to already ailing small businesses.
“I don’t think that there is value here,” McNicholas Kury said of moving into the red, “to go after such a limited fund.”
Moving from orange to red on the state’s COVID-19 dial would not change the operating capacities of several sectors with one notable exception: restaurants. While critical and non-critical retail businesses could continue to operate at 50% capacity under level red, restaurants would have to stop indoor dining altogether and rely on takeout and delivery.
“This is the time of year that these businesses make their money for the rest of the year,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “If we lose these businesses they’re not going to come back in June or July. They may be gone forever and we have to keep that in mind.”
Additionally, gyms would also have to shrink their indoor operating capacities from 25% to 10% if the county moved from orange to red.
Commissioners agreed that trying to spread just over $100,000 — across all of the county’s eligible businesses — simply does not make much sense. Especially if it means reducing those businesses’ operating capacities, like restaurants, even more.
“It amounts to peanuts,” Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also is a health board member, said of the funds. “I want to make sure that everyone on the Board of Health understands that as we’re talking about this.”