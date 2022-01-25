COVID-19 cases have dropped sharply in recent weeks — but not enough to affect Pitkin County’s indoor mask requirement.
“We’ve seen a pretty precipitous decline in our incidence [rate],” Josh Vance, Pitkin County epidemiologist, said Monday. “It does appear that we’re sort of plateauing.”
COVID’s highly transmissible omicron variant was first detected in the county on Dec. 20 and peaked nearly three weeks later on Jan. 8, when the county’s seven-day incidence rate reached 3,733 cases per 100,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers an incidence rate of 100 or more cases per 100,000 people as “high” community transmission.
“Even though our cases are coming down … they were at such a high level [before],” Vance said. “Even if they come down halfway across the country or even locally … it’s still an extremely high rate of infection.”
As of Jan. 23, Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate was still 1,400 cases per 100,000 people, according to Vance.
“We’re still 14 times higher than what the CDC deems as high risk,” Vance said.
Since Sept. 16, the Pitkin County Board of Health has required everyone 2 years and older to wear a mask in all public indoor spaces regardless of their vaccination status. The rule will remain in effect until COVID-19 transmission drops to “low” or “moderate” levels — as defined by the CDC — within Pitkin County for 21 consecutive days.
The CDC considers a seven-day incidence rate of between 10 and 49 cases per 100,000 people as “moderate” community transmission risk and less than 10 cases per 100,000 people as “low.”
In other words, Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate would need to drop below 50 cases per 100,000 people and stay there for three consecutive weeks before the indoor mask rule can be lifted. In addition, the county’s positivity rate would need to dip below 8% for the mask mandate to end. The last time the county’s seven-day incidence rate dropped below 50 cases per 100,000 people was in June.
Although Pitkin County has elected to make its indoor mask mandate dependent upon case counts, neighboring Eagle County let its indoor mask mandate expire on Jan. 17 and Garfield County has not required masks since the statewide mask mandate was in effect.
“A lot of experts are not in agreement with how they think things are going to proceed in the next couple of weeks,” Vance said.
A silver lining to the rapid spread of the omicron variant has been milder symptoms in those who contract it and, in turn, fewer hospitalizations. As of Monday evening, Aspen Valley Hospital’s overall capacity status was at a yellow, “cautious” level.
“It’s hard to say … what might happen, but there’s definitely consensus that the virus will continue to mutate. It’s more so a question of what will it mutate into?” Vance said. “It’s just hard to know what might emerge, when it might emerge and what kind of characteristics it might end up having.”
Despite the unknown around future variants, public health officials have maintained that being fully vaccinated and boosted is the best defense against COVID-19.