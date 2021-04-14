The Pitkin County Administration and Sheriff’s Office was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after commissioners and other county officials received “several” threatening emails from a former Pitkin County Jail inmate.
“I don’t think the threat is anywhere outside of county facilities,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said. “I don’t think this community needs to go into a state of panic.”
DiSalvo declined to provide the former inmate’s name or his reason for incarceration. The emails were received Monday, and DiSalvo said he was made aware of the situation Tuesday morning.
“In these early hours, I am not releasing that kind of information. I want to be careful of the balance between information and fear to this community. So, I think we’re striking that balance right now and I’m not going to do anything to jeopardize it,” DiSalvo said. “Everybody’s safe, and I plan to keep it that way.”
Located at 530 E. Main St. in Aspen, the county administration and sheriff’s building was placed on lockdown at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
“The initial phase was to get everyone to safety off of the first floor,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said. “We moved small groups of employees out over a period of time.”
According to Peacock, only county employees — no members of the general public — were inside the building when the lockdown occurred. It isn’t immediately clear how long the building will remain closed to the public.
“My main effort right now is locating this person. If we find out that he’s not in this area or on the East Coast or in Alaska, this threat level just went way down and we could all go back to normal,” DiSalvo said. “But right now, we’re working on just identifying the location of this person and, when found, there will be charges. And we’ve discussed with the district attorney — there will be a prosecution.”
The inmate was said to have been incarcerated in the Pitkin County Jail in January, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
DiSalvo explained that a “combined investigation” was underway that included resources from the Aspen Police Department, United States Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“We have an FBI agent in Glenwood Springs, and just like with most any high-profile case, they often call us before we even reach out to them,” DiSalvo said. “We are happy to work in conjunction with them.”
As a result of the lockdown, Tuesday afternoon’s BOCC work session was canceled out of “an abundance of caution,” as several officials put it. According to the work session’s pre-published agenda, commissioners were scheduled to receive a COVID-19 update. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women experienced “a rare and severe type of blood clot” six to 13 days after receiving a dose of the single-shot vaccine.
According to a statement put out by the CDC and FDA, the adverse side effects appeared to be “extremely rare,” given that 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. and these six cases are the only documented ones involving the blood clots.
Pitkin County Public Health Testing and Vaccine Coordinator Carly Senst said the county was not scheduled to administer any doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week and that Thursday’s vaccine clinic would occur as planned.