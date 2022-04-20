A ruling from U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Florida struck down the federal public-transportation mask mandate.
The ruling states that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its bounds by continuing the nationwide requirement on airplanes, buses, ferries and trains, among other forms of transit. It came Monday, and by Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration issued a statement making clear that it would no longer be enforcing the wearing of face coverings.
“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” the national security entity said via a statement. “TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”
So in accordance, both the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and Roaring Fork Transportation Authority issued statements of their own on Tuesday to let passengers know that masks would not be required — but in some circumstances, particularly for the immunocompromised or unvaccinated, still encouraged.
In some ways, Airport Director Dan Bartholomew noted on Tuesday that it was probably “not bad” that the travel hub had entered into its off-season, without many passengers coming and going through the facility. That’s because, when it comes to general customer feedback, all has been relatively quiet on the proverbial Western front.
“Honestly, it’s been fairly agnostic — I haven’t really heard one way or the other from anybody, but we’re also sort of in our shoulder season right now. As far as passenger traffic goes, we’re really in a lull right now,” he said.
Still, while communication is clear from TSA and the airport (Denver International Airport, too, announced via a tweet Tuesday that it would follow the TSA’s guidelines of switching from mandatory face coverings to making masks optional), that doesn’t mean the individual airlines can’t still enforce company-specific policies — not that Bartholomew sees that becoming industry practice.
“From our understanding, at least as of last night — it’s kind of a fluid situation — the four major airlines … yesterday rescinded their mask mandates with the TSA ruling,” Bartholomew said. “My understanding as of now — but it may be incorrect — is that it’s up to the airline as a carrier to determine whether they want to enforce it or not. My opinion on it is they will probably all follow suit because they’ll end up getting individual lawsuits if they don’t.”
As for those sticking to ground travel, RFTA, too, announced that it would be forfeiting enforcing the national mask rule following the judge’s ruling Monday. RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said that while he also had not heard much official report about passenger behavior since the policy change, his general impression was that the response had been a mostly positive one.
Still, he emphasized, anyone wishing to ride with a mask would be able to acquire one from a driver.
“There was a lot of excitement, quite frankly, that the order was no longer in effect — and people were anxious, quite frankly, about what our decision was going to be,” he said. “The CDC wasn’t planning to enforce it, we put the word out to our troops that they were no longer going to be required to have passengers wear them or our workers, themselves.”
Mizelle was nominated as a federal judge by former President Donald Trump when she was 33 years old — and while her resume included robust clerking experience, including for the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the 2012 law school graduate had never tried a civil or criminal case, as either lead or co-counsel, in her tenure.
The American Bar Association, which typically requires at least 12 years of professional experience before being considered for a federal judge position, wrote a letter saying as much. Mizelle was confirmed 49-41 by the Senate in 2021.