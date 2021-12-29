Beginning today, the city of Glenwood Springs will require everyone, 2 years of age and older, to wear a mask indoors, in all public places “until further notice.”
On Tuesday morning, the city announced that masks would be required indoors in “all city facilities” like city hall and the community center, but by the afternoon broadened its mandate to include “any public indoor space within the city limits.”
Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa issued the order in response to the highly transmissible omicron variant, which was first detected in Garfield County on Dec. 15.
“Our three counties are so interconnected,” Figueroa said. “There is only a matter of time before we see the kinds of [case] increases that are happening in Pitkin and Eagle counties and I want to get ahead of that.”
As of Tuesday, Garfield County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was 474 cases per 100,000 people.
Pitkin County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was 1,504 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate of greater than 99 cases per 100,000 as “high” community transmission.
Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said “the city used its discretion to enact a city-wide public health order based on all the latest information available from public health officials.”
“Valley View shared data with the city but it did not recommend the city impose an indoor mask mandate. Valley View does not make recommendations regarding public health policies,” Stacey Gavrell, Valley View Hospital chief community relations officer, said in an email.
According to Glenwood Springs’ public health order, people who fail to comply with its terms could be penalized up to $1,000 and face up to 364 days imprisonment.
Not everyone agreed with the mandate.
“I don’t think this is fair to our businesses,” Glenwood Springs City Councilor Tony Hershey said. “I just don’t like mandating it because it’s just not enforceable … Laws that are not enforceable are bad laws.”
Since Sept. 16, Pitkin County has required everyone 2 years of age and older to wear a face covering indoors and just last week Eagle County also reinstated its indoor mask mandate in light of the omicron variant.
However, Garfield County, namely its board of county commissioners, has maintained it will not implement a county-wide mask mandate similar to those in neighboring Pitkin and Eagle counties.
At times during the pandemic, the Garfield County Commissioners have found themselves at odds with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment over COVID-19 restrictions. The three-member board, which also serves as the county’s board of health, has instead favored recommendations in lieu of requirements.
“They can go ahead and make it more strict if they choose,” Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said. “That’s up to them.”
Municipalities within Garfield County, like the city of Glenwood Springs, can impose stricter COVID-19 measures than those imposed at the county or state level.
Recently, Garfield County reported 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of deaths as a result of the virus to 82.
Garfield County Public Health Specialist Mason Hohstadt said eight of the 11 deaths recently reported to the county occurred in November and December. The other three individuals died several months earlier but the county did not receive the coroner’s final certification until recently.
“You’ll find that most of those deaths took place in the state-run facility down at Rifle and also in the senior care centers down there,” Martin said. “The county’s doing a real good job. Unfortunately, we have some people that are very vulnerable and that’s a shame. But, we’re always concerned about every death. We don’t like to see that.”