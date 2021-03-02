Sunday evening, at 7:22 p.m, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Chief of Staff Mara Brosy-Wiwchar emailed local public health agencies across the state just three questions.
First, Brosy-Wiwchar asked whether counties, such as Pitkin, would be interested in hosting Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“With the J&J vaccine recently approved and heading to Colorado, we are trying to nail down several PODs to help distribute,” Brosy-Wiwchar said in her email.
On Saturday, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued an emergency-use authorization for the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine which, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, only requires a single dose.
According to Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice, Pitkin County already is scheduled to administer 1,070 second-round doses of Pfizer’s vaccine this Friday. Pitkin County also will administer 130 first-round doses and 100 second-round doses of Moderna’s vaccine at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen on Friday, too.
“That’s why we wouldn’t add Johnson & Johnson into Friday because we would not do three different vaccines in one day,” Mattice said. “That would be a little confusing.”
However, Pitkin County did inform the state that it could host a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Brosy-Wiwchar also wanted to know how many doses of vaccine each agency, like Pitkin County Public Health, could administer this weekend if given the supply.
Mattice said despite having to deal with quick turnaround times, Pitkin County could administer 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this weekend — if given the opportunity. At first, Pitkin County was unsure if it had the resources to schedule and administer thousands of vaccine shots in such a short amount of time.
“If they’ll give it to us, we’ll make it happen,” Mattice said. As of late Monday afternoon, she said the county had not received a reply from CDPHE concerning its potential allotment of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
Although Pitkin County could receive as many as 3,000 doses of the new vaccine to administer on Saturday and Sunday, it could also receive none. “It makes it interesting to try and plan,” Mattice said.
In addition to inquiring about each county’s ability to host a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic this weekend, Brosy-Wiwchar also asked if counties would be able to run their respective clinics on their own. Brosy-Wiwchar emphasized the state would not provide staffing assistance to counties that facilitate Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics this weekend.
“We don’t need state supervision or state assistance in holding a clinic,” Mattice said. “We’ve just figured it out where we don’t need them.”
Pitkin County’s mass vaccination clinic at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen has received positive reviews from the community. As of Monday, 5,442 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine had been administered in Pitkin County.
Last Thursday, the county started administering doses to residents and workers in the state’s 1B.3 category that includes frontline essential workers like grocery store workers and people ages 16-64 with two or more comorbidities (the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient).
“It makes it really simple,” Mattice said of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requiring one shot. “They are one and done and out of here.”