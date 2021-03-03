Pitkin County received notification on Tuesday that it would receive 1,500 doses of the recently approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine later this week.
Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the single-shot vaccine.
According to Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock, following Saturday’s emergency use authorization, the state requested 45,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be delivered this Friday.
Pitkin County had originally asked the state for 3,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine in hopes of administering 1,500 doses on both Saturday and Sunday. However, despite only getting half of its request, the county was still pleased with Tuesday afternoon’s news from the state.
“We are planning a Sunday clinic. That will give us some more time to do registration and the logistics,” Peacock said during Tuesday’s BOCC work session. “That’s exciting news.”
According to Peacock, Pitkin County was still working through the state’s 1B.3 vaccination priority group that includes people ages 60 and older, frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture and people ages 16-59 with two or more high-risk conditions.
“CDPHE as well as Dr. Fauci and the CDC don’t have a preference in terms of what vaccine is given to what population,” Peacock said. “They all have good efficacies. They all have good safety.”
Pitkin County has largely completed vaccinating its 1B.2 priority groups that include people ages 65 to 69, K-12 educators and child care workers in licensed programs.