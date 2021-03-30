Five hundred people will drive through Pitkin County’s mass vaccination site at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot for the first, and last, time Thursday.
After administering 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 7, Pitkin County did not receive any additional doses of the single-shot vaccine, until now.
“It’s awesome to do Johnson & Johnson because we’ll have 500 people and they’re done,” said Phylis Mattice, deputy county manager. “We don’t have to schedule them again.”
In addition to receiving 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine, Pitkin Council also received 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, this week, from the state.
According to Mattice, all 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be administered as first-round shots and 155 doses of Moderna vaccine will be utilized as second-round shots.
The remaining 45 doses of Moderna vaccine will be administered by Community Health Services as first-round shots to vulnerable populations who may not have access to a computer and therefore cannot sign-up for a vaccination appointment online.
Pitkin County has continued to inoculate eligible individuals within phase 1B.4 on the state’s vaccination timeline that includes: people age 50 and older, people age 16 to 49 with one high-risk condition, college educators, restaurant employees, postal service workers, bus drivers and other frontline essential workers. Beginning April 2, the general public will be eligible for vaccination in Colorado.
“We don’t know much about the state’s logic and how they’re giving out vaccines,” Mattice said. “We keep making guesses.”
Pitkin County will conduct two separate vaccine clinics this Thursday at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen Meadows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the drive-through site and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
According to Mattice, the county hopes to inoculate eligible individuals, specifically those living in congregate housing, with its allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
“We’re targeting people that are living together — our seasonal employees,” Mattice said. “We think they’re great for Johnson & Johnson. It’s late in the season but we want them vaccinated.”
Since last Wednesday, Pitkin County has been in the orange, high-risk level on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
According to the county’s daily epidemiology report, 57 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom were suspected locally. Seven cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have already been confirmed in Pitkin County, in addition to 11 confirmed cases of a California variant.
Public health officials have urged individuals to get vaccinated when they become eligible, not when their preferred vaccine becomes available. All three vaccines authorized for use in the United States have been proven safe and effective at preventing COVID-19.
“It’s tough to ... vaccine shop,” said Tracy Trulove, public information officer for the county’s COVID-19 recovery and response. “We still don’t know how much of the allocation we’re getting or when we’re getting it.”
Pitkin County often learns from the state how much vaccine, and what brands, it will be allocated within days of having to administer the doses. According to Mattice, Pitkin County will continue to run mass-vaccination clinics at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot until the last week in April.
“We’re trying to find another location so we can continue mass clinics into May and then end those by Memorial Day,” Mattice said. “We think that’ll be the end of the mass clinic need, if we keep getting vaccines.”