Although demand for all three COVID-19 vaccines remains rampant, Roaring Fork Valley residents seem to be particularly fond of the one that only requires one shot.
“We clearly see a lot of people wanting to wait for Johnson & Johnson,” said Tracy Trulove, Pitkin County COVID-19 Response and Recovery public information officer. “We really have to make this pretty concerted effort to get people to fill our Pfizer appointments.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine was 66.3% effective at preventing people not previously infected with COVID from getting sick.
By comparison, Pfizer’s vaccine was 95% effective, and Moderna’s vaccine proved 94.1% effective in clinical trials at preventing illness from COVID-19.
Despite Johnson & Johnson's lower overall efficacy, the vaccine was highly effective at “preventing hospitalization and death in people who did get sick” with COVID-19, according to CDC.gov.
Citing each vaccine's safety and efficacy, health care officials have said people should get vaccinated whenever they can — not necessarily when their preferred COVID-19 vaccine brand becomes available.
Last week, following reports that millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses had been contaminated, the company issued a formal statement saying the site where the error occurred had yet to be authorized to produce the vaccine’s ingredients.
“This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process,” Johnson & Johnson’s statement said. “This is an example of the rigorous quality control applied to each batch of drug substance.”
It isn’t immediately clear how the error will impact distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine locally.
“We may not see [Johnson & Johnson vaccine] again for three weeks or longer,” Trulove said. “We don’t know.”
According to Trulove, Pitkin County was allotted 1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, which will be administered Friday at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen. During Friday’s mass-vaccination clinic, 264 people will also get their second dose of Pfizer and 110 individuals will receive their second shot of Moderna.
In neighboring Garfield County, Public Health Specialist Carrie Godes said the county’s public health department had also fielded quite a few calls about the availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We are definitely getting a lot of people asking about it, and I can’t tell you why,” Godes said. “I don’t know if it’s the convenience factor.”
Snowmass Town Council extends face-covering ordinance until June 7
Monday, as Pitkin and Garfield counties figured out how much vaccine they would be allotted for the week, the Snowmass Village Town Council discussed how long it should keep the municipality’s mandatory face-covering ordinance.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 to keep the requirement intact at least until June 7, with Snowmass Mayor Bill Madsen casting the lone “no” vote.
“If you’re walking from your car to the post office and you don’t have a mask on in that section, personally, that doesn’t bother me,” Madsen said.
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide mask mandate for an additional 30 days. However, the town of Snowmass Village’s mask requirement is slightly more stringent than the state’s mandate.
“If we don’t have a requirement that whenever you’re outdoors in our three commercial areas you need to wear a mask, people are going to forget to put on a mask,” Councilor Tom Fridstein said. “I just think it’s the prudent thing to do.”