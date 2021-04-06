Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.